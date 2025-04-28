Zara Tindall just borrowed Princess Anne's ultimate wardrobe staple

Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Tindall, have a famously close relationship, even living as neighbours on the Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire.

Living side by side allows the royal duo to spend ample time together, with Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, on hand to babysit Zara and her husband Mike Tindall's three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Their close proximity also means the mother and daughter can dip in and out of one another's wardrobes, which is what Zara appeared to do on Sunday, when she rode in the Cirencester Park horse trials.

For the equestrian occasion, 43-year-old Zara donned a pair of bright white trousers – an item Princess Anne has been known to wear herself on off-duty days.

© Getty Zara Tindall loves white trousers

Princess Anne's white jeans

During a visit to South Africa in January, the Princess Royal paired her white jeans with a smart blue shirt, while last year, on a day trip to Northern Ireland, she wore a flared pair of white trousers with a loose-fitted jacket for a laidback look.

© x.com/ALieutenancy Princess Anne loves white trousers

Zara meant business in her white trousers, adding a zip-up jumper and a cap, courtesy of horse saddle brand Devoucoux. To complete the look, the royal wore a pair of A-List approved On trainers – ideal for her active day competing in the horse trials.

Princess Anne was at the important event to support her daughter, but on this occasion, she left her white jeans at home.

Instead, she wore a sage pair of flared trousers, accessorised with a check shirt. The King's sister added a gilet on top to keep warm and used a walking stick to support her on the active day.

Zara's style inspiration

It's no surprise that Zara inherited her mother's love of white jeans and equestrian-inspired ensembles, telling HELLO! last month of Princess Anne's influence on her style: "Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors."

Zara Tindall is brand ambassador for Fairfax & Favor

Zara added: "I spend a lot of time outside, so I need footwear and clothing that supports the lifestyle we lead, whether that’s standing on the sideline watching the kids, walking the dogs or attending the races."

It's Zara’s sense of style that led her to be named brand ambassador for luxury clothing label Fairfax & Favor, who told HELLO! that the royal's "impeccable sense of style" made her the perfect choice to be the face of their label.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

"Zara truly epitomises our brand’s DNA, embodying its blend of timeless rural elegance and contemporary sophistication," he said.

"With an innate understanding of what works for each occasion and her eye for detail, Zara inspires individuality while celebrating the enduring charm of modern rural style."

WATCH: Princess Anne the unexpected style icon!