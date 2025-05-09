Princess Anne debuts style transformation in sophisticated summer outfit

It wouldn't be unreasonable to declare that Princess Anne is the ultimate royal recycler, perhaps the most prolific of them all.

From her coats to her decades-old accessories, the Princess Royal is especially known for her sustainable approach to fashion, reusing and restyling pieces she's owned for many years.

During her visit to the Bailiwick of Guernsey, the sister of King Charles III, accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence, stepped out in an incredible recycled ensemble – but with one major transformation.

Princess Anne stepped out in a gorgeous cream coat-dress, which she has worn many times before, including to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018 and to Ascot.

The Princess Royal layered the jacket over a turquoise midi dress, also opting for a beautiful hat that co-ordinated perfectly with it in colour. She rounded off the ensemble with a pair of nude heeled pumps.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne looked incredible in her recycled summer outfit

However, it was her gloves that stole the show, breaking up the monochrome look with a pop of colour – though the mother of Zara Tindall frequently wears gloves, they frequently co-ordinate with or match the colour of her outfit.

© Getty Images Princess Anne wore the same coat dress to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018

Using her gloves to completely contrast, and in doing so drawing attention to them, feels like a bold shift for the British royal, who is undeniably stylish but perhaps less experimental than other members of the family.

Once again, Princess Anne proves that outfit recycling can be fresh and exciting when one tries something new with the same pieces!

Princess Anne's visit to Guernsey

The daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to Guernsey to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Bailiwick, concluding a week of celebrations for the anniversary of VE Day.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Anne's gloves contrasted her ensemble - making for a twist on her usual style

During the trip, the Princess Royal made an appearance at a parade on the St Peter Port seafront and gave a reading during the service at the Town Church.

She also met school children and paid a visit to the Liberation Trail exhibition.

The Princess Royal's recycled brooch

Princess Anne was also spotted with a rhinestone and gold brooch, which she has owned for more than five decades, pinned to the lapel of her coat.

© Getty Princess Anne was first seen wearing the brooch in 1969

According to The Court Jeweller, Prince William's aunt has owned the accessory since at least 1969, and has worn it on multiple special occasions, including in her 70th birthday portraits back in 2020.

She was first pictured with the brooch when the family welcomed Apollo 8 mission Commander, Colonel Frank Borman, to Buckingham Palace in 1969.