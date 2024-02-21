10 of the best denim shirts to add to your wardrobe rotation

With cowboy core on of this year's biggest fashion trends (thanks Beyonce!), one can expect us to be wearing cowboy boots, fringing and plenty of tassels in 2024. But perhaps the easiest way to inject a touch of the Western vibe into your aesthetic? A denim shirt for a touch of double denim.

Britney and Justin circa 2001 this is not. This is double denim done well, with clashing denim washes, oversized denim shirts and even triple denim being the rule. Along with jeans, you'll need a denim shirt to tick off the look, and with designs varying from flirty (think pie crust detailing and scalloped collars ) to seriously oversized (you can even borrow your boyfriend’s), there’s a denim shirt out there to suit every personal style preference – and more importantly, price point too.

Royals wearing denim shirts

A denim shirt isn't a royal staple for most, but Meghan Markle is an exception to that rule - she has been spotted wearing a J Crew Chambray Shirt to cheer on Prince Harry at the polo, during lockdown to read Archie a story (Is Your Mama A Llama, for those wanting to know) and pre-royal days, she often wore a denim shirt off-duty from playing her character Rachel in Suits.

Meghan wore a chambray shirt for a video back in 2020

Another royal loving a denim shirt? Princess Kate, who's light denim frill collar shirt from Really Wild sold out within hours after she wore it to a Scouts event last year.

Princess Kate's Really Wild denim shirt caused a stampede after wearing to a royal engagement in 2023

How I chose the best denim shirts

Price: I 've considered a range of price points, from affordable high street denim shirts for £15 to the designer denim shirt, retailing for over £400. If you want to splash out, there's plenty of pricier denim shirts, or it's a pre payday pick me up, check out some of the more affordable shirts.

've considered a range of price points, from affordable high street denim shirts for £15 to the designer denim shirt, retailing for over £400. If you want to splash out, there's plenty of pricier denim shirts, or it's a pre payday pick me up, check out some of the more affordable shirts. Inclusivity: I 've found plenty of denim shirts available in sizes 6-22.

've found plenty of denim shirts available in sizes 6-22. Colour: A classic blue denim shirt is what we've focused on. You'll find the high street has other wash versions, including black, white and pastel hues. We've found blue denim shirts in a variety of blue washes, including stonewash, acid wash and true blue, plus a few with a twist like embellishment scalloped collars and puff sleeves.

How to style a denim shirt now

Since Y2K fever is still high, double denim – colloquially known as the Canadian Tuxedo – is the easiest look to emulate. It’s OTT denim shirts with cargo jeans, it's slimfit denim shirts with jeans in a matching wash and it's layering one over a slimfit polo neck teamed with flared jeans.

A NYFW goer opts for bleached double denim, smartened with a grey overcoat and heels

Take one look at the recent fashion weeks, or street style, and they're everywhere. This time around, your denim washes don’t have to match either. Try a mid-wash jean with a darker denim shirt or go stonewashed top, white jeans for a fresh take. Patchwork or laser-detailed denim shirts work well too. Or, go for a boxy shape and wear over a classic slub tee with jeans in similar shades; keep accessories in neutral shades, like black, white or cream.

Patchwork denim doubles down on the Cowboy core look, as seen at Copenhagen Fashion Week

If you’re really feeling the denim, layer it up times three – jeans, denim shirt and denim jacket or swap jeans for a denim mini, maxi skirt or denim shorts.

Irene Kim wears triple denim at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities wearing denim shirts

On or off-duty, celebrities rely on a denim shirt to see them from restaurants to the red carpet.

Katie Holmes adds jeans, a trench coat and a pop of colour to her denim shirt ensemble

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith turned to a denim shirt for a Netflix premiere, paired with a denim jacket and jeans for the ultimate cool-girl look.

Jodie Turner-Smith hitting all the right style notes in triple denim at a premiere

Emily Ratajkowski in double denim at Paris Fashion Week

Emily Rajatowski chose an oversized denim shirt and baggy jeans for Paris Fashion Week, proving the look can be as sexy as it can stylish.