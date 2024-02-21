10 of the best denim shirts to add to your wardrobe rotation

With cowboy core on of this year's biggest fashion trends (thanks Beyonce!), one can expect us to be wearing cowboy boots, fringing and plenty of tassels in 2024. But perhaps the easiest way to inject a touch of the Western vibe into your aesthetic? A denim shirt for a touch of double denim.
Britney and Justin circa 2001 this is not. This is double denim done well, with clashing denim washes, oversized denim shirts and even triple denim being the rule. Along with jeans, you'll need a denim shirt to tick off the look, and with designs varying from flirty (think pie crust detailing and scalloped collars ) to seriously oversized (you can even borrow your boyfriend’s), there’s a denim shirt out there to suit every personal style preference – and more importantly, price point too.
Another royal loving a denim shirt? Princess Kate, who's light denim frill collar shirt from Really Wild sold out within hours after she wore it to a Scouts event last year.
How I chose the best denim shirts
Price: I've considered a range of price points, from affordable high street denim shirts for £15 to the designer denim shirt, retailing for over £400. If you want to splash out, there's plenty of pricier denim shirts, or it's a pre payday pick me up, check out some of the more affordable shirts.
Inclusivity: I've found plenty of denim shirts available in sizes 6-22.
Colour: A classic blue denim shirt is what we've focused on. You'll find the high street has other wash versions, including black, white and pastel hues. We've found blue denim shirts in a variety of blue washes, including stonewash, acid wash and true blue, plus a few with a twist like embellishment scalloped collars and puff sleeves.
H&M Oversized Denim Shirt
H&M denim shirt
Sizes: XXS - XL
Colours: Three available; dark blue, grey wash and black
Shipping: Free delivery with a £20 spend
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This is the one I own, and for such an incredible price, it's a steal. It's thick denim, it's oversized and the wash is a brilliant mid-blue. I wear mine tucked into jeans, but you could easily layer over a white tee or polo neck."
M&S Lyocell™ Denim Collared Relaxed Shirt
Marks & Spencer Denim Shirt
Sizes: 6-24
Colours: Denim blue
Delivery: Free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Fits true to size say M&S customers of this Lyocell blend denim shirt, which can be grabbed from size 6-24. The blue hue is a mid wash, which looks amazing with black jeans or dark denim."
New Look Blue Denim Long Sleeve Shirt
New Look Denim Shirt
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Blue
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £50
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "New Look's denim is popular for its purse-friendly pricing and comfy fits, and that carries through to their denim shirts too - this one looks comfy, cool and a classic fit."
Whistles Ultimate Denim Shirt
Whistles Denim Shirt
Sizes: 4-20
Colours: Blue denim and dark denim
Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £150
Returns: Free returns within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "It's called the 'ultimate denim shirt' for a reason; with its cool-girl mid-hue and straight cut, I'll be adding this to my seasonal wardrobe for wearing on rotation."
Hush Deanna Denim Shirt
Hush denim shirt
Sizes: 4-18
Colours: Authentic blue wash
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £75
Returns: Within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Hush's denim shirt is an easy wear, with a relaxed wash and loose fit. Size up to wear as an overshirt or go for your normal size and wear fitted."
Stradivarius Chambray Denim Shirt
ASOS Denim Shirt
Sizes: 6-14
Colours: Light blue
Delivery: Free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "Another affordable buy, this time made from a lighter denim with chambray. Chambray shirts tend to be less rigid than regular denim and look softer when worn - maybe that's why Princess Kate and Meghan prefer one?"
All Saints Alba Oversized Denim Shirt
AllSaints Denim Shirt
Sizes: XXS-XXXL
Colours: Blue
Delivery: Free delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This AllSaints denim shirt could definitely double up as a denim jacket, as it's super oversized and super thick. Made from 100% cotton, the gold buttons add a little touch of luxury."
Karen Millen Embellished Denim Shirt
Karen Millen Denim Shirt
Sizes: 6-16
Colours: Blue and black
Shipping: Standard delivery costs £4.99
Returns: £2 within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "For something a little different, try Karen Millen's incredible embellished denim shirt, with all over embellished detailing - how cool! You'll find this shirt in sizes 6 to 16 and it comes in black denim too."
Everbelle Pintuck Denim Shirt
Sainsbury's Denim Shirt
Sizes: 6-22
Colours: Blue
Shipping: From £3.95
Returns: Within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This Everbelle denim shirt from Sainsbury's is a smarter alternative to your usual style of denim shirt, with pintuck detailing and a slim fit. Wear with smart trousers or even under a pinafore dress."
& Other Stories Dropped Shoulder Denim Shirt
& Other Stories Denim Shirt
Sizes: XS-L
Colours: Blue
Delivery: Free on orders over £50
Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase
Editor's note: "This denim shirt swaps a pointed collar for a high grandad style collar, giving a new spin on the classic denim shirt. Wear alone, or under a sweater with the collar popped over the top."
How to style a denim shirt now
Since Y2K fever is still high, double denim – colloquially known as the Canadian Tuxedo – is the easiest look to emulate. It’s OTT denim shirts with cargo jeans, it's slimfit denim shirts with jeans in a matching wash and it's layering one over a slimfit polo neck teamed with flared jeans.
Take one look at the recent fashion weeks, or street style, and they're everywhere. This time around, your denim washes don’t have to match either. Try a mid-wash jean with a darker denim shirt or go stonewashed top, white jeans for a fresh take. Patchwork or laser-detailed denim shirts work well too. Or, go for a boxy shape and wear over a classic slub tee with jeans in similar shades; keep accessories in neutral shades, like black, white or cream.
If you’re really feeling the denim, layer it up times three – jeans, denim shirt and denim jacket or swap jeans for a denim mini, maxi skirt or denim shorts.
Celebrities wearing denim shirts
On or off-duty, celebrities rely on a denim shirt to see them from restaurants to the red carpet.
Actress Jodie Turner-Smith turned to a denim shirt for a Netflix premiere, paired with a denim jacket and jeans for the ultimate cool-girl look.
Emily Rajatowski chose an oversized denim shirt and baggy jeans for Paris Fashion Week, proving the look can be as sexy as it can stylish.