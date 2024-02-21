Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 best denim shirts to embrace cowboy core
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

10 of the best denim shirts to add to your wardrobe rotation

Double denim is going nowhere, so snap up a denim shirt to try out one of fashion's divisive trends

Denim shirt worn during fashion week
Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
Share this:

With cowboy core on of this year's biggest fashion trends (thanks Beyonce!), one can expect us to be wearing cowboy boots, fringing and plenty of tassels in 2024. But perhaps the easiest way to inject a touch of the Western vibe into your aesthetic? A denim shirt for a touch of double denim.

Britney and Justin circa 2001 this is not. This is double denim done well, with clashing denim washes, oversized denim shirts and even triple denim being the rule. Along with jeans, you'll need a denim shirt to tick off the look, and with designs varying from flirty (think pie crust detailing and scalloped collars ) to seriously oversized (you can even borrow your boyfriend’s), there’s a denim shirt out there to suit every personal style preference – and more importantly, price point too.

The best denim shirts - at a glance

Royals wearing denim shirts

A denim shirt isn't a royal staple for most, but Meghan Markle is an exception to that rule - she has been spotted wearing a J Crew Chambray Shirt to cheer on Prince Harry at the polo, during lockdown to read Archie a story (Is Your Mama A Llama, for those wanting to know) and pre-royal days, she often wore a denim shirt off-duty from playing her character Rachel in Suits.

Meghan Markle reading a bedtime story to Archie
Meghan wore a chambray shirt for a video back in 2020

Another royal loving a denim shirt? Princess Kate, who's light denim frill collar shirt from Really Wild sold out within hours after she wore it to a Scouts event last year. 

Princess Kate at a scout event in May 2023
Princess Kate's Really Wild denim shirt caused a stampede after wearing to a royal engagement in 2023

How I chose the best denim shirts

  • Price: I've considered a range of price points, from affordable high street denim shirts for £15 to the designer denim shirt, retailing for over £400. If you want to splash out, there's plenty of pricier denim shirts, or it's a pre payday pick me up, check out some of the more affordable shirts.
  • Inclusivity:  I've found plenty of denim shirts available in sizes 6-22.
  • Colour: A classic blue denim shirt is what we've focused on. You'll find the high street has other wash versions, including black, white and pastel hues. We've found blue denim shirts in a variety of blue washes, including stonewash, acid wash and true blue, plus a few with a twist like embellishment scalloped collars and puff sleeves.

  • H&M Oversized Denim Shirt

    H&M denim shirt

    H&M denim shirt

    Sizes: XXS - XL

    Colours: Three available; dark blue, grey wash and black

    Shipping: Free delivery with a £20 spend

    Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This is the one I own, and for such an incredible price, it's a steal. It's thick denim, it's oversized and the wash is a brilliant mid-blue. I wear mine tucked into jeans, but you could easily layer over a white tee or polo neck."

  • M&S Lyocell™ Denim Collared Relaxed Shirt

    M&S Denim Shirt

    Marks & Spencer Denim Shirt

    Sizes: 6-24

    Colours: Denim blue

    Delivery: Free on orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "Fits true to size say M&S customers of this Lyocell blend denim shirt, which can be grabbed from size 6-24. The blue hue is a mid wash, which looks amazing with black jeans or dark denim."

  • New Look Blue Denim Long Sleeve Shirt

    New Look Denim Shirt

    New Look Denim Shirt

    Sizes: 6-22

    Colours: Blue

    Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £50

    Returns: Within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "New Look's denim is popular for its purse-friendly pricing and comfy fits, and that carries through to their denim shirts too - this one looks comfy, cool and a classic fit."

  • Whistles Ultimate Denim Shirt

    Whistles Denim Shirt

    Whistles Denim Shirt

    Sizes: 4-20

    Colours: Blue denim and dark denim

    Delivery: Free delivery on orders over £150

    Returns: Free returns within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "It's called the 'ultimate denim shirt' for a reason; with its cool-girl mid-hue and straight cut, I'll be adding this to my seasonal wardrobe for wearing on rotation."

  • Hush Deanna Denim Shirt

    Hush Denim Shirt

    Hush denim shirt

    Sizes: 4-18

    Colours: Authentic blue wash

    Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £75

    Returns: Within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "Hush's denim shirt is an easy wear, with a relaxed wash and loose fit. Size up to wear as an overshirt or go for your normal size and wear fitted."

  • Stradivarius Chambray Denim Shirt

    Stradivarius Denim Shirt

    ASOS Denim Shirt

    Sizes: 6-14

    Colours: Light blue

    Delivery: Free on orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "Another affordable buy, this time made from a lighter denim with chambray. Chambray shirts tend to be less rigid than regular denim and look softer when worn - maybe that's why Princess Kate and Meghan prefer one?"

  • All Saints Alba Oversized Denim Shirt

    All Saints Denim Shirt

    AllSaints Denim Shirt

    Sizes: XXS-XXXL

    Colours: Blue

    Delivery: Free delivery 

    Returns: Free within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This AllSaints denim shirt could definitely double up as a denim jacket, as it's super oversized and super thick. Made from 100% cotton, the gold buttons add a little touch of luxury."

  • Karen Millen Embellished Denim Shirt

    Karen millen embellished shirt

    Karen Millen Denim Shirt

    Sizes: 6-16

    Colours: Blue and black

    Shipping: Standard delivery costs £4.99

    Returns: £2 within 28 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "For something a little different, try Karen Millen's incredible embellished denim shirt, with all over embellished detailing - how cool! You'll find this shirt in sizes 6 to 16 and it comes in black denim too."

  • Everbelle Pintuck Denim Shirt

    Tu Denim Shirt

    Sainsbury's Denim Shirt

    Sizes: 6-22

    Colours: Blue

    Shipping: From £3.95

    Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This Everbelle denim shirt from Sainsbury's is a smarter alternative to your usual style of denim shirt, with pintuck detailing and a slim fit. Wear with smart trousers or even under a pinafore dress."

  • & Other Stories Dropped Shoulder Denim Shirt

    Stories Denim Shirt

    & Other Stories Denim Shirt

    Sizes: XS-L

    Colours: Blue

    Delivery: Free on orders over £50

    Returns: Free within 30 days of purchase

    Editor's note: "This denim shirt swaps a pointed collar for a high grandad style collar, giving a new spin on the classic denim shirt. Wear alone, or under a sweater with the collar popped over the top."

How to style a denim shirt now

Since Y2K fever is still high, double denim – colloquially known as the Canadian Tuxedo – is the easiest look to emulate. It’s OTT denim shirts with cargo jeans, it's slimfit denim shirts with jeans in a matching wash and it's layering one over a slimfit polo neck teamed with flared jeans.

A guest is seen wearing a gray coat, denim top and pants with cream bag outside the Jason Wu show during NYFW
A NYFW goer opts for bleached double denim, smartened with a grey overcoat and heels

Take one look at the recent fashion weeks, or street style, and they're everywhere. This time around, your denim washes don’t have to match either. Try a mid-wash jean with a darker denim shirt or go stonewashed top, white jeans for a fresh take. Patchwork or laser-detailed denim shirts work well too. Or, go for a boxy shape and wear over a classic slub tee with jeans in similar shades; keep accessories in neutral shades, like black, white or cream.

A guest wears sunglasses, a blue patchwork denim full look, a shirt, flared denim jeans pants , a bag, leather pointed shoes , outside Herskind, during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24
Patchwork denim doubles down on the Cowboy core look, as seen at Copenhagen Fashion Week

If you’re really feeling the denim, layer it up times three – jeans, denim shirt and denim jacket or swap jeans for a denim mini, maxi skirt or denim shorts.

Irene Kim at Paris Fashion Week
Irene Kim wears triple denim at Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities wearing denim shirts

On or off-duty, celebrities rely on a denim shirt to see them from restaurants to the red carpet.

Katie Holmes attends the alice + olivia presentation during New York Fashion Week
Katie Holmes adds jeans, a trench coat and a pop of colour to her denim shirt ensemble

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith turned to a denim shirt for a Netflix premiere, paired with a denim jacket and jeans for the ultimate cool-girl look.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the White Noise New York Film Festival Opening Night Screening on September 30, 2022 in New York Cit
Jodie Turner-Smith hitting all the right style notes in triple denim at a premiere
Emily Ratajkowski attends the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris
Emily Ratajkowski in double denim at Paris Fashion Week

Emily Rajatowski chose an oversized denim shirt and baggy jeans for Paris Fashion Week, proving the look can be as sexy as it can stylish.

 

Other Topics

More Shopping

See more