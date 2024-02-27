Kelly Clarkson wows in tiny pair of jeans, revealing she's feeling more body confident than ever

Kelly Clarkson has a new fan following for her fashion alone, thanks to her impressive style transformation since moving to New York City in the summer.

The Kelly Clarkson Show star has been experimenting with a wide range of looks on her daytime show of late, and most recently rocked a very laid back, but incredibly cool, ensemble.

On Tuesday's show, the American Idol winner stepped out to host her show dressed in a Nirvana T-shirt tucked into a pair of bootleg jeans.

The fitted pants were teamed with a pair of nude heels, and Kelly wore her signature blond hair down in loose waves, with blunt bangs, to complete her look.

Makeup wise, the star opted for a bold red lip and lashings of mascara, drawing attention to her large eyes.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson looked fantastic in jeans on Tuesday's The Kelly Clarkson Show

Every time Kelly wears jeans, it highlights just how confident she's feeling in herself. That's because earlier in the year, she admitted during an episode on her show that she didn't used to like wearing jeans as she struggled to find any that fitted her.

The mother-of-two was talking to guests Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush, when the subject of weight came up in the context of body image growing up.

© NBC The award-winning singer paired her jeans with a pair of nude heels

Jenna had admitted that she had a "chubby" stage growing up, to which Kelly replied: "I've had many stages".

As the singer then asked if the twins were often dressed the same as kids, Jenna lamented she no longer fits in her sister's clothes, and Kelly in turn exclaimed: "I don't fit into mine!"

Kelly has been experimenting with new looks over the past few months

She went on: "I love losing weight –" before Jenna interjected with: "Are you joking me?! You look amazing!" Kelly then clarified: "No wait, I love losing weight, but here's the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard, when you have a butt…" "Do you want me to take you jeans shopping?"

Jenna then offered, though Kelly confessed: "I don't want to go shopping," to which Jenna ultimately countered with: "Should I do what I do for Hoda [Kotb] and send you some jeans?"

© NBC The star has a fabulous stylist in NYC

"Do you do that?!" Kelly exclaimed, amused, before adding: "I'm the worst. Jeans are so hard. Anyways… This is a first world problem."

Since this conversation, Kelly has been seen wearing jeans on a number of occasions, both on her show and out and about.

The award-winning chat show host has been working hard and focusing on her health since moving to New York City, which she has called home since August 2023.

© NBC Kelly moved her show to NYC in 2023

The star has put her visible weight loss down to a lot of walking around the city, and is not only feeling good, but confident and happy too.

She opened up about her weight loss journey in a recent interview with People, crediting her weight loss, in part, to exploring the city with her children, River Rose, nine, and son Remington Alexander, seven.

The steps she walks in the walkable city gives her "quite the workout," but Kelly says she hasn't lost weight for appearance sake, but for her health.

© Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC Kelly Clarkson and daughter River

"I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor," she told the outlet. "A couple years I didn’t." This means not only adding more exercise to her regime but focusing on a healthy diet too. "I eat a healthy mix," said the star.

"90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!".

