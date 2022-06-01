Kelly Clarkson prepares for impending move as her talk show takes over Ellen DeGerenes' daytime slot The TV host has some impressive shoes to fill

Kelly Clarkson's career is going from strength to strength and now she's gearing up for another major move which will thrust her further into the spotlight.

The Kelly Clarkson Show will take Ellen DeGeneres' daytime slot now that her longrunning show has come to an end.

It's more than just a time change however, as Tracie Wilson, the executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios revealed: "Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds," she said.

"We're working on some big plans for season three and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."

Ellen decided to wrap up her show after 19 seasons as it was "not a challenge anymore," but it looks like Kelly could be the new Ellen once the move happens in the fall.

The mom-of-two's show only debuted in 2019 and ratings have been off the chart.

Kelly's star-studded show is set to become bigger than ever

She recently announced more exciting news about her talk show when she revealed that she will be expanding on one of the most beloved segments, "Kellyoke," which sees her perform covers of various songs at the very beginning.

She will be releasing a six-song EP of covers in the style of her "Kellyoke" sets, and already gave fans a teaser with a full-length cover of Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever.

Other songs set to feature in the release include Linda Ronstadt's Blue Bayou, The Weeknd's Call Out My Name, Whitney Houston's Queen of the Night, Shaed's Trampoline, and Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees.

Kelly is also a busy mom to her two children

In a press release, Kelly stated: "Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode.

"Over 500 songs later, and we're still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y'all!"

