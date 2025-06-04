Bloomers are the surprising trousers you should be wearing in summer 2025

This summer, it's all about the boho look, and with the resurrection of Chloe under the creative direction of Chemena Kamali, all things flowy, frilly, and undone are back in style.

You may be surprised to hear that bloomers are the new trousers that everyone is talking about. Bloomers? I hear you ask. If you're puzzled, hear us out.

The 19th-century style synonymous with Anne of Green Gables is a vintage style of trousers or shorts that are loose, comfortable, and feature lace accents.

'Forever Young' bloomers, £88, Free People

Although many feel they are exclusively a bedtime option, they've now exploded on the 2025 fashion scene. Although primarily found on vintage sites, Free People has dropped the 'Forever Young Pants' in eight different shades, and everyone is clamoring to get a pair.

Chloé lace-trimmed silk 'pongé' cropped pants, £1,800

Relaxed yet quirky, they subtly nod to the bohemian vibe and are surprisingly easy to style, and flattering too. They are great designer dupes of Chloé's 'pongé' cropped pants, which retail for £1,800, and have Sienna Miller written all over them.

Free spirited with a beautiful lace trim, it's easy to see why they have been a universal sellout item for the designer brand.

Katie Maguire looked incredible in the Free People bloomers

Content creator Katie Maguire wore the romantic separates by Free People earlier this month, teaming them with vintage Gucci shoes, a simple brown t-shirt, and a matching suede trench, and looked fabulous. Mother-of-three Katie, who goes by the handle @themumlifestyled on Instagram, where she has over 100,00 followers, told HELLO!: "I really like to contrast the pretty, vintage vibe of the bloomers with edgier pieces, like a blazer or leather jacket, which makes the whole look feel more modern."

Rachel Stevens wearing the boho trousers in black

Singer Rachel Stevens has the same pair in black, and we loved how she too mixed them with modern attire, teaming them with a beautiful black blazer, Chanel bag, and heels.

Trend on trial

I decided to put the bloomers to the test, and I have to say, I'm obsessed with this look.

I loved wearing the bloomers

I chose the cream pair teamed with an oversized, khaki shacket from All Saints, and pepped the look up with sparkly block heels and a boho patchwork bag by Maison M. I genuinely have never had so many compliments on this look; people seemed to be intrigued by the uniqueness of the cut of the bloomers.

I loved the fact that they are so comfortable. Although they are loose, the drawstring waist ensures you can taper them to fit your body shape accordingly.

Comfortable, yet so chic!

I love the balloon-effect - a high fashion nod without feeling avant-garde. This on-trend style is perfect for a lunch date or even date night; just add heels and a tailored item, and you've got yourself a transitional outfit that will carry you right through to the autumn.