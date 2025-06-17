This Morning's fashion expert Jo Good, 70, proves a jumpsuit is ageless - especially for Ascot

Royal Ascot is upon us and with that comes a slew of occasion wear inspiration, as race goers wear their finery to the annual horse racing event. For me, it's a chance to get some inspo on what to wear to summer occasions like weddings and christenings, and thanks to This Mornings fashion expert Jo Good, I might be shunning a dress this year for a jumpsuit.

Jo reported live from Ascot on Tuesday's This Morning to showcase just what's in vogue for race goers this year. From the incredible head pieces to stunning dresses, it's Jo's outfit that had me stopping in my tracks.

You see, while a dress for such an event is a traditional fashion item to wear, Jo shunned the frocks to wear something even chicer - a navy polka dot jumpsuit.

© Instagram This Morning's Jo Good wears a chic River Island jumpsuit at Royal Ascot

The 70-year-old fashion expert, who has over 990k followers on her Instagram account middleagedminx, wore an elegant Navy Polka Dot Tie Front Jumpsuit from high street fave River Island.

The super flattering fit features wide leg trousers, wide long sleeves and tie front detailing, ideal for cinching in your waist and adding definition to the look. It also features a flattering v-neck neckline, and navy and white polka dots are a forever classic.

EXACT MATCH: Navy Polka Dot Tie Front Jumpsuit © River Island £66 at River Island

This is such a great choice for anyone who isn't such a big fan of wearing dresses, or prefers to wear something more covered up. There's no need for a cover-up, thanks to the longer sleeves so if it is a slightly chillier day, you're not going to freeze yet its lightweight enough to be suitable for a warmer day too. And the longer length and wide hems give the illusion of a dress, with the comfort of a jumpsuit. Genius.

Jo revealed her love of the colourway of her outfit, a more flattering colour mix than black and white. "I love a jumpsuit," she said to camera. "If you are tiny, it adds height. It's got wonderful chiffon sleeves. I love a navy and white polka dot, rather than black and white, when you get to a certain age."

Jo's jumpsuit is available in sizes 6 - 22, and is an absolute bargain at £66. It's the sort of piece you could easily re-wear, be it a more casual event like a summer BBQ or even in autumn for events too. See, you don't need to spend hundreds of pounds for an event-ready outfit, the high street has plenty of stylish and luxe-looking options. Add a headpiece, like Jo's Accessorize Fascinator, and your outfit is elevated even further.

Polka dot jumpsuits on the high street

Polka dot is, as HELLO!'s Hollie Brotherton reports, "elegant but playful, statement but effortless, sophisticated but fun, which could explain the royal's unwavering penchant for the print."

The high street is literally packed with polka dot dresses, and polka dot jumpsuits aren't far behind. Head to Phase Eight for the tailored white with black spots Marilee Jumpsuit, with a wide leg and waistband detail. Next stocks this Friends Like These £48 culotte polka dot jumpsuit, a more casual version of Jo's but easy to level up with heels and a fascinator like Jo.