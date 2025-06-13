10 summer jewellery trends you can wear to the beach and out to dinner

Packing for a holiday can be stressful, but choosing your summer jewellery is always a joy. I genuinely look forward to packing my jewellery box for a trip away, reaching for the pieces that spark joy.
For me, jewellery plays a crucial role in elevating my beach holiday outfits, I'm not necessarily someone who wears much jewellery during the day, but at night I'll always reach for something special.
This season, trends lean into bold statement sea-inspired charms, light-reflecting stones, and natural materials - accessories that feel as breezy and joyful as the destinations they’re worn in.
- Starfish editor's pick: Soru 'Stella' Marina Earrings, £220 / $329
- Shell design editor's pick: Carrie Elizabeth Shell Necklace, £195 / $270
- Beaded necklace editor's pick: Laura Gravestock Necklace, £115 / $160
- Sun design editor's pick: H&M Sun Pendant Necklace, £3.99 / $5.99
- Mother of Pearl editor's pick: Monica Vinader Keshi Earrings, £150 / $199
- Cord necklace editor's pick: Missoma Cord Necklace Set, £129 / $181
- Turquoise stones editor's pick: Astley Clarke Evil Eye Bracelet, £178 / $230
- Belly chain editor's pick: River Island Belly Chain, £25 / $56
- Anklet editor's pick: Accessorize Anklet, £8 / $13
- Bikini charm stones editor's pick: Cara O Sello Bikini Charms, £23 / $30
For this article I reached out to the sisters behind the popular jewellery brand, Soru. The founders, Francesca and Marianna, are both half-Sicilian half-English, and they've nailed the holiday jewellery aesthetic. Their jewellery is made using high quality materials and genuine gemstones. I just love what they do, so I wanted their expert opinion on the summer jewellery we should all be packing in 2025.
"Boho is back," Francesca tells me. "But I feel like it has a modern twist this time around." For a holiday, jewellery should be the star of the show she says. "Pair back the outfit so the jewellery is the main event. I find gold always looks luxe with a tan, it elevates the look to have some key gold pieces - usually in motifs perfect for summer - dotted around your jewellery ensemble - so it's just nodding to summer rather than screaming it."
How I chose the best summer jewellery
- Variety: I've selected jewellery in a range of styles, from silver to gold to cord necklaces, so there should be something to suit everyone.
- Price: Jewellery doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen pieces with a variety of price points.
- Trusted summer jewellery brands: All the brands I've chosen are known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team. While I haven't tried on all of the products, the brands are some of our favourites, so the quality should be high.
Gold vs silver for summer jewellery
When it comes to summer, gold remains a perennial favourite. Its warm tones complement sun-tanned skin beautifully and lend an instant luxe feel.
Alternatively, you could opt for silver. The trend for silver jewellery is rising, possibly due to the fact that gold’s value has risen seismically, so it might be a good time to embrace silver. Marianna from Soru loves both, saying: "I do tend to wear more gold, but when I see someone in a cool pair of silver statement earrings I think I think it looks cool and modern."
Regardless of whether you choose silver or gold, this year opt for fluid, organic shapes - think molten textures, irregular cuffs, and softly twisted hoops that catch the light with every movement. Whether it’s a sculptural necklace draped over a white linen dress or oversized hoops paired with a bikini and sarong, go for understated drama without looking overdone.
Summer jewellery trends for 2025
Marianna from Soru says she's seeing "more colourful beads and gemstones, boho styles and cord necklaces coming through, also the return of the longer length pendant" for 2025. In summer it's all about having fun with your jewellery, with Marianna noting that "tacky jewellery can look chic if you know how!"
She adds: "Sea themes have always been trending at Soru, we have shells, coral and starfish all your round as part of our core collection and have for years and they are my absolute favourites. Very Italian riviera."
1. Starfish shapes
If you go shopping you'll likely see starfish jewellery at every turn. The beauty of the ocean is given a glamorous makeover and would look brilliant for a trip to a beach club or for a night out on vacation.
2. Chic Shells
Shells have gone from souvenir-shop kitsch to chic, often layered with gold chains or mixed with other organic materials. These can be worn layered or as standout pieces. Francesca says: "Sea themes have always been trending at Soru! We are obsessed with all things shells, ocean, coral and pearls."
3. Beaded Colour Pops
Summer holidays are the perfect time to embrace a playful, carefree vibe, and this is where beaded jewellery steps in. Go for bright, rainbow-hued beads. These pieces add a pop of colour to neutral co-ords and look especially fresh against sun-bleached fabrics and swimwear.
4. Sun Pendants
The sun pendant has become super popular for holiday jewellery. It is also used in some spiritual practices to symbolise spiritual growth.
5. Mother of Pearl
Mother of Pearl bounces off the sunshine perfectly, so summer is the ideal time to experiment with it. I think this teams really nicely with white, perfect if you're a future bride looking for her honeymoon jewellery.
6. Cord necklaces
A new trend for 2025, but I'm into it. This is a trend designed for the low key girls, and allows for individuality and versatility. It’s a trend that feels modern and unfussy, perfect for the relaxed pace of holiday life.
7. Turquoise Stones
Turquoise styles channel that relaxed, beachy energy while still making a statement. This is ideal if it matches the colour palette of your holiday wardrobe.
8. Body Chains
Body chains are also making a comeback (even spotted on Love Island this year), worn over swimwear.
9. Anklets
No summer jewellery roundup is complete without mention of the anklet! Subtle, sexy, and perfect for barefoot strolls or sandal styling. This season sees a resurgence in anklets, often layered or adorned with tiny charms and stones.
10. Bikini Charms
One new trend that's emerged for 2025 - the rise of bikini charms. How fun!
Editor's Final Thoughts
Summer jewellery should feel relaxed, joyful, and a little bit indulgent. Choose pieces that are easy to pack, versatile across day and night, and that make you feel radiant in the sunshine. Whether you gravitate toward nostalgic beading, sculptural gold, or ocean-inspired accents, this summer’s jewellery trends are all about self-expression, playfulness, and embracing the golden glow of the season.
5 packing tips for summer jewellery
Argh! Don't you just hate tangled chains when you arrive at your destination? Here’s how to keep your accessories organised, protected, and ready to go from beach to bar...
1. Use a travel jewellery case
Invest in a compact jewellery organiser with separate compartments for rings, earrings, and chains. It keeps everything in place and prevents tangling or scratching.
2. Keep delicate jewellery away from each other
If you don’t have a dedicated jewellery case, use small zip-lock bags or pill organisers to separate individual items. Wrap delicate pieces in tissue paper or soft cloth to cushion them in your luggage. I also have another hack - put your necklaces in a straw.
3. Wear your bulkiest pieces while travelling
I often do this! I wear my chunkier jewellery (cuff bracelets or bold necklaces) on my travels to save space and prevent damage in your luggage.
4. Leave your precious jewellery at home
Leave sentimental or irreplaceable jewellery at home. Travel can be unpredictable, and you don’t want to risk losing heirlooms or high-value items on the beach or in transit.
5. Don't forget a polishing cloth
Hot climates and sunscreen can dull your jewellery’s shine. A quick polish at the end of the day keeps everything looking fresh and radiant.