10 summer jewellery trends you can wear to the beach and out to dinner

Packing for a holiday can be stressful, but choosing your summer jewellery is always a joy. I genuinely look forward to packing my jewellery box for a trip away, reaching for the pieces that spark joy.

For me, jewellery plays a crucial role in elevating my beach holiday outfits, I'm not necessarily someone who wears much jewellery during the day, but at night I'll always reach for something special.

This season, trends lean into bold statement sea-inspired charms, light-reflecting stones, and natural materials - accessories that feel as breezy and joyful as the destinations they’re worn in.

© Instagram Influencer Katherine Bond wearing her summer jewellery pool-side

For this article I reached out to the sisters behind the popular jewellery brand, Soru. The founders, Francesca and Marianna, are both half-Sicilian half-English, and they've nailed the holiday jewellery aesthetic. Their jewellery is made using high quality materials and genuine gemstones. I just love what they do, so I wanted their expert opinion on the summer jewellery we should all be packing in 2025.

© Soru The Soru sisters started their royal-loved brand in 2013

"Boho is back," Francesca tells me. "But I feel like it has a modern twist this time around." For a holiday, jewellery should be the star of the show she says. "Pair back the outfit so the jewellery is the main event. I find gold always looks luxe with a tan, it elevates the look to have some key gold pieces - usually in motifs perfect for summer - dotted around your jewellery ensemble - so it's just nodding to summer rather than screaming it."

© Instagram Fashion influencer Tara May styles her Milana Studios dress with a starfish necklace

How I chose the best summer jewellery

Variety: I've selected jewellery in a range of styles, from silver to gold to cord necklaces, so there should be something to suit everyone.

I've selected jewellery in a range of styles, from silver to gold to cord necklaces, so there should be something to suit everyone. Price: Jewellery doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen pieces with a variety of price points.

Jewellery doesn't need to break the bank, which is why I've chosen pieces with a variety of price points. Trusted summer jewellery brands: All the brands I've chosen are known and loved by the HELLO! Shopping Team. While I haven't tried on all of the products, the brands are some of our favourites, so the quality should be high.

© Leonie Hanne / Instagram Leonie Hanne knows the power of accessorising

Gold vs silver for summer jewellery

When it comes to summer, gold remains a perennial favourite. Its warm tones complement sun-tanned skin beautifully and lend an instant luxe feel.

© Instagram Mimi Labesa proves gold works so well with colour pop swimwear

Alternatively, you could opt for silver. The trend for silver jewellery is rising, possibly due to the fact that gold’s value has risen seismically, so it might be a good time to embrace silver. Marianna from Soru loves both, saying: "I do tend to wear more gold, but when I see someone in a cool pair of silver statement earrings I think I think it looks cool and modern."

Regardless of whether you choose silver or gold, this year opt for fluid, organic shapes - think molten textures, irregular cuffs, and softly twisted hoops that catch the light with every movement. Whether it’s a sculptural necklace draped over a white linen dress or oversized hoops paired with a bikini and sarong, go for understated drama without looking overdone.

© Instagram Gold jewellery looks sublime with tanned skin

Summer jewellery trends for 2025

Marianna from Soru says she's seeing "more colourful beads and gemstones, boho styles and cord necklaces coming through, also the return of the longer length pendant" for 2025. In summer it's all about having fun with your jewellery, with Marianna noting that "tacky jewellery can look chic if you know how!"

© Instagram The cord necklace as seen on fashion influencer Lucy Williams who's rocking her jewellery with a Sezane outfit

She adds: "Sea themes have always been trending at Soru, we have shells, coral and starfish all your round as part of our core collection and have for years and they are my absolute favourites. Very Italian riviera."

1. Starfish shapes

If you go shopping you'll likely see starfish jewellery at every turn. The beauty of the ocean is given a glamorous makeover and would look brilliant for a trip to a beach club or for a night out on vacation.

Soru 'Stella' Marina Earrings © Soru £220 AT SORU UK $329 AT SORU US Editor's Note: "I love starfish earrings, and these could well be the statement pair you need for your summer vacay this year."

ASOS Edition Limited Edition Faux Pearl Necklace With Large Starfish Charm © ASOS £18 AT ASOS $26 AT ASOS Editor's Note: "You know what they say, go big or go home. This statement necklace from ASOS will elevate a plain outfit this summer and will have everyone saying, 'oh my god, I love your necklace'.

Pandora Sparkling Blue Starfish Dangle Charm © Pandora £100 AT PANDORA $150 AT PANDORA US Editor's Note: "This 14k gold plated starfish charm from Pandora looks stunning on a necklace or on a bracelet, or you could even attach it to your evening bag for a fun novelty look."



2. Chic Shells

Shells have gone from souvenir-shop kitsch to chic, often layered with gold chains or mixed with other organic materials. These can be worn layered or as standout pieces. Francesca says: "Sea themes have always been trending at Soru! We are obsessed with all things shells, ocean, coral and pearls."

Karen Millen Shell Earrings © Karen Millen £20 AT KAREN MILLEN $45 AT KAREN MILLEN US Editor's Note: "I often forget about Karen Millen when it comes to jewellery, but when I spotted these gorgeous earrings on site, I knew I had to feature them."

Jewells Oversized Shell Stud Earrings © Jewells £89 AT JEWELLS Editor's Note: "Jewells is a new jewellery brand on my radar. The brand recently had a huge launch event and the fashion industry were obsessed with the pieces on show. I gravitated to these XL shell earrings - seriously though, how cool? I shared a video on TikTok wearing them - check it out."

3. Beaded Colour Pops

Summer holidays are the perfect time to embrace a playful, carefree vibe, and this is where beaded jewellery steps in. Go for bright, rainbow-hued beads. These pieces add a pop of colour to neutral co-ords and look especially fresh against sun-bleached fabrics and swimwear.

Lady of the Manor x Laura Gravestock Pink Beaded Necklace © Laura Gravestock £115 AT CARRIE ELIZABETH $160 AT LAURA GRAVESTOCK US Editor's Note: "Inject some glamour into your summer outfits with the Lady of the Manor x Laura Gravestock Pink Beaded Necklace. It features a vibrant mix of pink hued semi-precious beads - including rose quartz, pink jade, striped agate, and selenite – each one lovingly hand-knotted on neon pink cord. I've also posted a video showing off this necklace and I think you'll agree, it's a real winner!"

Peachy & Wild Freshwater Pearl And Rainbow Moonstone Bead Necklace © Peachy & Wild £40 AT NOTONTHEHIGHSTREET Editor's Note: "This is a super sweet addition to any neckline - gorgeous on it's own or layered with other necklaces."

Next Multicolour Beaded Love Necklace © Next £12.50 AT NEXT Editor's Note: "I've ordered this for my summer holiday. I think it'll look fantastic with my linen pastel co-ords as well as my swimwear looks by day."

4. Sun Pendants

The sun pendant has become super popular for holiday jewellery. It is also used in some spiritual practices to symbolise spiritual growth.

Soru 'Solare' Charm © Soru £195 AT SORU $292 AT SORU US Editor's Note: The 'Solare' extra large sun charm is inspired by medieval depictions of the sun, this charm is textured and gives off a subtle shimmer. Designed to easily be added to your favourite necklace, either alone or with multiple charm combinations.

H&M Sun Pendant Necklace © H&M £3.99 AT H&M $5.99 AT H&M US Editor's Note: "You really don't have to spend a fortune on jewellery these days, and this H&M necklace proves it. This will look great layered with other gold necklaces."

New Look Gold Tone Sun Ring © New Look £2.99 AT NEW LOOK Editor's Note: "Brighten up your summer's day with this gold tone sun ring - it'll add a playful touch to any outfit."



5. Mother of Pearl

Mother of Pearl bounces off the sunshine perfectly, so summer is the ideal time to experiment with it. I think this teams really nicely with white, perfect if you're a future bride looking for her honeymoon jewellery.

Missoma Square Pearl Statement Earrings © Missoma £159 AT MISSOMA $223 AT MISSOMA US Editor's Note: "Make a statement with these large standout gold pearl drop studs."

Soru 'Salacia' Earrings © Soru £280 AT SORU UK $419 AT SORU US Editor's Note: "In Roman mythology, Salacia was a sea goddess. Crafted from glowing mother of pearl, these earrings are framed in high-polish silver."

Monica Vinader Keshi Pearl Large Hoop Earrings © Monica Vinader £150 AT MONICA VINADER $199 AT MONICA VINADER Editor's Note: "These earring charms are adorned with a striking keshi pearl, ready to drape from your huggies or hoops. Naturally nuanced by the ocean, every pair is unique, with its own delicately faceted finish."



6. Cord necklaces

A new trend for 2025, but I'm into it. This is a trend designed for the low key girls, and allows for individuality and versatility. It’s a trend that feels modern and unfussy, perfect for the relaxed pace of holiday life.

& Other Stories Cord Necklace © & Other Stories £27 AT & OTHER STORIES Editor's Note: "All the cool girls are wearing cord necklaces right now, join the club with this stylish one from & Other Stories."

Otiumberg Spiralis Cord Necklace © Otiumberg £190 AT OTIUMBERG $280 AT OTIUMBERG US Editor's Note: "If you're a minimalist kind of girl, the corded necklace is the trend for you. Style with linen or a simple black summer dress."

Missoma Cord Necklace Set © Missoma £129 AT MISSOMA $181 AT MISSOMA US Editor's Note: "This is like having two necklaces for the price of one. Inspired by sculptural shapes, this set features a unique mixed metal pebble-inspired pendant combined with a simple chain necklace or a long black cord necklace. The cord can be tied at any length, doubled up as a choker, or worn long. Consider it your new everyday staple."

7. Turquoise Stones

Turquoise styles channel that relaxed, beachy energy while still making a statement. This is ideal if it matches the colour palette of your holiday wardrobe.

Aspiga 'Tria' Shell Earrings © Aspiga £68 AT ASPIGA $96 AT ASPIGA US Editor's Note: "Turn heads in these delightful earrings from Aspiga - they'd also make a nice gift. They features exquisite aqua chalcedony gemstones set in 22-carat gold-plated brass, perfect for adding a splash of colour to any outfit."

Anthropologie Shades of Sea Layered Necklaces © Anthropologie £78 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE UK $78 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE US Editor's Note: "Go on, seas the day! This necklace comes with three chains attached, and each one is more gorgeous than the other."

Astley Clarke Turquoise Evil Eye Bracelet © Astley Clarke £178 AT ASTLEY CLARKE $230 AT ASTLEY CLARKE US Editor's Note: "This vibrant design is crafted from 18 carat gold-plated sterling silver with a sapphire evil eye charm and turquoise droplets."

8. Body Chains

Body chains are also making a comeback (even spotted on Love Island this year), worn over swimwear.

River Island Metal Coin Charm Belly Chain © River Island £25 AT RIVER ISLAND $56 AT RIVER ISLAND US Editor's Note: "Spotted on Love Island, the belly chain may be making a comeback for this summer. Get involved!"

9. Anklets

No summer jewellery roundup is complete without mention of the anklet! Subtle, sexy, and perfect for barefoot strolls or sandal styling. This season sees a resurgence in anklets, often layered or adorned with tiny charms and stones.

Accessorize Anklet © Accessorize £8 AT ACCESSORIZE UK $13 AT ACCESSORIZE Editor's Note: "Channel your inner mermaid with this set of anklets. One is made with pink cord and a star fish charm, one is gold and beaded with pink accents, and the other is comprised of a simple gold-tone snake chain."



10. Bikini Charms

One new trend that's emerged for 2025 - the rise of bikini charms. How fun!

Cara O Sello Bikini Charm © Cara O Sello £23 AT CARA O SELLO $30 AT CARA O SELLO US Editor's Note: "Bikini charms are making waves this summer after they started trending on TikTok last summer. I'm obsessed with Cara o Sello's range of bikini charms - Add a little sparkle to your swim look, and they're totally customisable."



Editor's Final Thoughts

Summer jewellery should feel relaxed, joyful, and a little bit indulgent. Choose pieces that are easy to pack, versatile across day and night, and that make you feel radiant in the sunshine. Whether you gravitate toward nostalgic beading, sculptural gold, or ocean-inspired accents, this summer’s jewellery trends are all about self-expression, playfulness, and embracing the golden glow of the season.

5 packing tips for summer jewellery

Argh! Don't you just hate tangled chains when you arrive at your destination? Here’s how to keep your accessories organised, protected, and ready to go from beach to bar...

1. Use a travel jewellery case

Invest in a compact jewellery organiser with separate compartments for rings, earrings, and chains. It keeps everything in place and prevents tangling or scratching.

2. Keep delicate jewellery away from each other

If you don’t have a dedicated jewellery case, use small zip-lock bags or pill organisers to separate individual items. Wrap delicate pieces in tissue paper or soft cloth to cushion them in your luggage. I also have another hack - put your necklaces in a straw.

3. Wear your bulkiest pieces while travelling

I often do this! I wear my chunkier jewellery (cuff bracelets or bold necklaces) on my travels to save space and prevent damage in your luggage.

4. Leave your precious jewellery at home

Leave sentimental or irreplaceable jewellery at home. Travel can be unpredictable, and you don’t want to risk losing heirlooms or high-value items on the beach or in transit.

5. Don't forget a polishing cloth

Hot climates and sunscreen can dull your jewellery’s shine. A quick polish at the end of the day keeps everything looking fresh and radiant.