Celine Dion shows off never-ending legs in sequin mini dress in iconic new photo

Celine Dion remains ageless at 57 years "young." The icon posted a jaw-dropping throwback carousel of pictures of herself, with the main one being the entertainer wearing a sleek little number in her green room.

The performer was seen flaunting her toned legs as she sat on her vanity in her dressing room, and her online fans surely did a double take.

Celine sported a little black dress, with silver sequin detailing and hanging black tassels. The singer rocked a messy updo, as she elegantly rested her chin on her hand and looked away.

Being that the singer was seated in front of a mirror with lit-up light bulbs, the viewers got a peak at her side profile in the distance.

The international star sported a matching smokey eye, that completed the sultry look. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer captioned the carousel of pictures: "Moments before the magic…just me, the team, and a whole lot of fabric, darling," with a sparkle emoji.

The other photos in the stunning set showcased the star's elegant figure and long legs. Celine's second picture displayed the singer in a simple white tank top, and a half up-do, as she stretched her ageless legs across the floor.

Another picture showed the singer hugging a sequin dress on the floor as she sat cross-legged. The final shot in the set showed her stretching her arms using her hoodie's sleeves, while she remained turned away from the camera.

When it comes to how Celine maintains such a gorgeous silhouette in her 50s, the secret includes ballet. Celine shared with People: "Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life…I do this [ballet practice] four times a week."

The star described the dance as "so romantic, dramatic, sensual. It's like a dream. It's a dream and so hard."

Besides ballet, the entertainer also burns calories on a stationary bike, and even planks while singing, to build up her stamina for the stage. As for her diet, the performer has pineapples and melons as snacks.

She shared with The Hollywood Reporter: "Normal breakfast is a cup of coffee and a croissant."

For lunch, the singer goes for a salad or baguette. Celine indulges more during dinner time and she enjoys Mediterranean meat pies and a side of fried cauliflower. As a cheat meal, she goes for sausages with mashed potatoes and gravy.

When she does choose to go for something sweet, she opts for Bavarian figs, French cherries, or berries with sabayon, which is a sweet Italian custard.