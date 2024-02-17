Celine Dion stuns in unbelievable unearthed photos from early days of illustrious career

It is safe to say that Celine Dion has had some pretty incredible fashion moments over the years. For a singing sensation who has won five Grammy Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and six American Music Awards it is only fair that she would have some amazing wardrobe moments to go with her armfuls of trophies.

The Canadian superstar, 55, has worked her way to the top when it comes to a heart-wrenching ballad, but let's not forget some of her most iconic fashion and beauty looks that have spoken to the trends of the time.

© Getty Celine Dion has worn some amazing looks over her 40-year-long career

Though Celine is synonymous with big caramel-colored hair and plenty of sparkle now, she has been known to switch it up over the years and some of her looks may surprise you.

© Getty Celine Dion has countless awards to her name

Let's take a step back in time and remember Celine's most glamorous looks from the early days of her incredible four-decade-strong career…

Glitter and shoulder pads © Getty Celine broke into the English-speaking market in 1990 with her debut English-language album, Unison. But that doesn't mean she wasn't a queen of 80s style. The star was seen performing on Canadian TV in 1988 wearing a memorable sequinned look with bold shoulder pads and wild curls.



A suit Princess Diana would have loved © Getty Celine made an appearance on the Swiss lottery show Supertreffer in 1988 where she wore a red power suit and matching heels that the late Princess of Wales could have easily worn.



An unexpected balletic look © Getty When Celine arrived at the 19th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in 1992 she donned an unexpected tulle dress alongside her fellow Beauty and the Beast singer Peabo Bryson that no one saw coming with eye-catching drop earrings.



Lady in red © Getty When it came to the 20th Annual American Music Awards in 1993, a gladiator-style red gown was the order of the day with contrasting black heels.



A classic 90s look © Getty Celine's chosen look for An Evening At The Net charity event in 1993 could have you thinking it was Monica Geller from Friends with the voluminous black bob, purple lipstick, and floral shift dress.



Her dramatic wedding look © Getty Celine pulled out all the stops when she married record producer René Angelil in 1994. She rocked an iconic headpiece with a dramatic princess-style ballgown.



An iconic supermodel crossover © Getty In the most iconic of moments, the 'Power of Love' singer was spotted with 90s supermodel Claudia Schiffer during the Chanel fashion show in Paris in October 1996 where she rocked a flicky bob and a sparkly collared top.



Honey hues © Getty Celine received two awards for her performance of the song 'My Heart Will Go On' from the movie Titanic in 1997 which was the perfect opportunity to bust out her best one-shoulder gown and frosty grey eyeshadow, not to mention her toned arms.



Titanic premiere © Getty For an extra slice of Titanic nostalgia, let us remember the Hollywood premiere where Celine was spotted chatting to Leonardo DiCaprio in a stylish black pantsuit with a pearl choker and the most voluminous hair you could imagine.



The turn of the millennium © Getty The songstress looked unrecognizable in 2000 when she was seen at the Nabisco Golf Championship at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California having chopped her hair off to a spiky cropped do and dyed it blonde to create a look that is poles apart from the signature bouncy blowdry she is known for now.



