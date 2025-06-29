Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate's 8 copycat moments – including twinning ethereal ballgowns
8 times Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate were total copycats – including twinning ethereal ballgowns

Prince Edward's wife and Prince William's wife synchronise in style

Iona MacRobert
Editorial Assistant
2 minutes ago
The close bond between Duchess Sophie and the Princess of Wales seems to extend beyond their friendship and into their fashion sense. 

Yet, there is a reason why both royals may end up wearing similar colours and tones - they have very versatile wardrobes for all occasions. 

From sparkles to chic trousers and even satin dresses, the royal ladies can glam up and dress down. 

So have the royal ladies transformed what was once a fashion faux pas into the next big trend?  Here are all the times Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate had a twinning fashion moment: 

duchess sophie and princess kate wearing sparkly silver dresses© getty

Erdem 'Lindsay' gown

Both royals have previously been seen in the same sparkly dress. Kate first wore the shimmery dress eight years ago at the UK-India Year of Culture launch event in a midi-length style. Recreating the moment, Sophie wore the dress in 2023 on her Canada trip, with the difference being that it featured a floor-length pleated skirt. 

duchess sophie and kate both wearing vb trousers© getty

VB trousers

If anyone can pull off classy-chic, then it's Sophie and Kate, who both have worn the 70s-inspired flare-style trousers from VB's range. Kate wore the Alina trousers in olive-green with a matching blazer, while Sophie has previously worn two pairs in shades of bluebell and grey. 

Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate talking to each other at Buckingham palace, both in red dresses© Getty Images

Bright red dresses

There was a near fashion faux-pas when both ladies turned up to Buckingham Palace in 2020 in dazzlingly red dresses. Although Kate's dress was a sparkly number from Needle & Thread and Sophie's was a designer Alaïa dress, we can't help but wonder, did they plan this? 

Princess Kate on the left in a blue dress and Duchess Sophie on the right in a blue dress© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Garden party girls

At the 2023 Buckingham Palace Garden Party, both royals were looking beautiful in blue. Opting for slightly different shades, Sophie's Suzannah London dress was in a darker hue, while Kate wore a lighter, meshy Ellie Sabb frock. 


duchess sophie princess kate in khaki coats© Getty

Khaki coat-dress

In an autumn statement, Sophie wore a cosy Kristen khaki crepe coat dress from Claire Mischevani at a 2024 memorial service. In 2022, Kate wore an Alexander McQueen forest-green coat, which was very similar. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in pink dress beside Catherine, Princess of Wales in white dress© Getty

Cream and Pink

The royal friends looked lovely in their marshmallow-toned cream and pink dresses at the Garter Day Ceremony in June 2025. Duchess Sophie opted for a pastel pink dress by Suzannah London, and Princess Kate recycled a white Self Portrait dress

duchess sophie and princess kate blazers

Matching blazers

Both royals have been spotted in double-breasted jackets, which they have paired with Breton tops and cigarette trousers - a stylish, tailored fit!

duchess sophie and kate in blue silk dresses© Getty

Cinderella satin

Inspired by Princess Kate's frosty blue Christopher Kane look at the Opening Ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012, Duchess Sophie also made a strong case for the pastel hue when she debuted a baby blue silk coat dress crafted by Suzannah. 


