8 times Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate were total copycats – including twinning ethereal ballgowns

The close bond between Duchess Sophie and the Princess of Wales seems to extend beyond their friendship and into their fashion sense.

Yet, there is a reason why both royals may end up wearing similar colours and tones - they have very versatile wardrobes for all occasions.

From sparkles to chic trousers and even satin dresses, the royal ladies can glam up and dress down.

So have the royal ladies transformed what was once a fashion faux pas into the next big trend? Here are all the times Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate had a twinning fashion moment:

1/ 8 © getty Erdem 'Lindsay' gown Both royals have previously been seen in the same sparkly dress. Kate first wore the shimmery dress eight years ago at the UK-India Year of Culture launch event in a midi-length style. Recreating the moment, Sophie wore the dress in 2023 on her Canada trip, with the difference being that it featured a floor-length pleated skirt.

2/ 8 © getty VB trousers If anyone can pull off classy-chic, then it's Sophie and Kate, who both have worn the 70s-inspired flare-style trousers from VB's range. Kate wore the Alina trousers in olive-green with a matching blazer, while Sophie has previously worn two pairs in shades of bluebell and grey.

3/ 8 © Getty Images Bright red dresses There was a near fashion faux-pas when both ladies turned up to Buckingham Palace in 2020 in dazzlingly red dresses. Although Kate's dress was a sparkly number from Needle & Thread and Sophie's was a designer Alaïa dress, we can't help but wonder, did they plan this?

4/ 8 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Garden party girls At the 2023 Buckingham Palace Garden Party, both royals were looking beautiful in blue. Opting for slightly different shades, Sophie's Suzannah London dress was in a darker hue, while Kate wore a lighter, meshy Ellie Sabb frock.



5/ 8 © Getty Khaki coat-dress In an autumn statement, Sophie wore a cosy Kristen khaki crepe coat dress from Claire Mischevani at a 2024 memorial service. In 2022, Kate wore an Alexander McQueen forest-green coat, which was very similar.

6/ 8 © Getty Cream and Pink The royal friends looked lovely in their marshmallow-toned cream and pink dresses at the Garter Day Ceremony in June 2025. Duchess Sophie opted for a pastel pink dress by Suzannah London, and Princess Kate recycled a white Self Portrait dress

7/ 8 Matching blazers Both royals have been spotted in double-breasted jackets, which they have paired with Breton tops and cigarette trousers - a stylish, tailored fit!

8/ 8 © Getty Cinderella satin Inspired by Princess Kate's frosty blue Christopher Kane look at the Opening Ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012, Duchess Sophie also made a strong case for the pastel hue when she debuted a baby blue silk coat dress crafted by Suzannah.

