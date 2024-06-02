Royal ladies in dazzling split-leg dresses: from Princess Kate's ice queen gown to Duchess Sophie's bold in blue

It isn't every day that we get to see a royal lady embrace her adventurous side when it comes to style. With strict protocol binding every royal engagement, it is always modest and elegant styles that fill the wardrobes of the likes of Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie.
But every now and then, the royal style set proves their affinity for modern styles, donning stylish gowns with leg splits that create elongated silhouettes.
Take a look at the very best styles rocked by Zara Tindall and her mother Princess Anne through to Queen Letizia and Princess Charlene…
Princess Kate's daytime chic
Princess Kate showed us that even a daytime look can incorporate a glamorous leg-split when she stepped out in 2019 to visit the 'D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion' exhibition at Bletchley Park in this navy and white polka dot number.
2/11
Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex was the ultimate glamourpuss in 2021 when she and Prince Harry attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala. She wowed in a bright red billowing gown with a split which revealed her gorgeous ruby red heels.
3/11
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice attended a private viewing of the 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in 2015 where she dazzled in a longline sleeveless blazer dress with a split up the centre of the skirt to elongate her silhouette.
4/11
Princess Kate's evening chic
Meanwhile, the then-Duchess of Cambridge upped the ante in 2016 when she attended the UK premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob wearing this white lace gown with long sleeves that was teamed with burgundy accessories.
5/11
Duchess Sophie
Duchess Sophie opted for a split at the back of her royal blue dress for the Easter Matins Service at Windsor Castle in 2013 to go with her dramatic feathered fascinator.
6/11
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie arrived at Westminster Abbey as part of a day on combating modern slavery in 2019 opting for this green floral look with a billowing overskirt and cinched waistline.
7/11
Princess Anne
Throw it back to the 2000s and you'll find Princess Anne rocking this bold pink satin leg-split dress for the Save The Children Festival Of Trees.
8/11
Zara Tindall
Another fun throwback is Zara Tindall's Royal Ascot look from 2003 when she opted for a black and red slinky floral dress with a split up one side worn with a pair of Y2K sunnies.
9/11
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain attended the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts 2022 ceremony at the Palacio de Congresos in April rocking a ruched pink dress that showed off her Magrit Barbie pink heels.
10/11
Princess Charlene
Princess Charlene of Monaco could have been a movie star when she walked the red carpet at the closing ceremony of the 59th Monte Carlo TV Festival in 2019 in this bridal white leg-split gown with small black polka dots.
11/11
Queen Maxima
Queen Maxima was a lady in red when she visited various social institutions as part of the Oranje Fonds Entrepreneurship Programme against Loneliness in Vlaardingen in March wearing a red ensemble that incorporated a thigh-split midi skirt to reveal her va-va voom red heeled boots.
