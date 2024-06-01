Royals in colours Princess Kate rarely wears: from Princess Charlene's dazzling silver to Princess Eugenie's gothic black

Princess Kate is a style icon for many, not least because she has spent the last 13 royal years sporting every colour under the sun, well nearly.
The Princess of Wales, 42, who is currently absent from public life as she continues to undergo preventative chemotherapy for cancer, has wowed on many a royal occasion in the brightest shades of green, blue, and pink.
Join HELLO! in taking a leaf through some of the most stylish royal ladies in colours Kate steers clear of.
Princess Charlene in silver
Princess Kate is not one to don silver, but Princess Charlene of Monaco certainly is. The former Olympic swimmer was magnetic in sequins alongside her husband Prince Albert at the 69th Monaco Red Cross Ball Gala in 2017.
Princess Beatrice in purple
Princess Kate was sensational in a purple Emilia Wickstead suit for a 'Shaping Us' event last year but we rarely see her wear the colour in dress form.
Princess Beatrice attended the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2018 looking a vision in rich purple.
Queen Letizia in seafoam blue
Royal and icy blue are up Princess Kate's street, but seafoam blue - not so much. Queen Letizia of Spain showed how to make the colour feel regal when she attended the Retina Eco Awards last September.
Princess Eugenie in black
The royal mother-of-three keeps the black pieces in her wardrobe to one side for sombre occasions including funerals and Remembrance Day events. However, her husband's cousin Princess Eugenie showed the timeless appeal of an LBD at The Anti Slavery Collective's inaugural Winter Gala last November.
Zara Tindall in grey
Princess Kate favours bright colours or rich warm neutrals, rarely grey. However, the cool-toned neutral has become a staple for Zara Tindall, especially for race day including this 2012 appearance at the Cheltenham Festival.
Queen Maxima in chartreuse
Queen Maxima was seen attending the 10th anniversary of Foundation Language at Sea event earlier this year wearing chartreuse - a colour Princess Kate rarely favours. The Dutch royal rocked an outlandish hat to match her satin fitted dress.
Crown Princess Victoria in tangerine orange
Bright orange is a shade exempt from Princess Kate's radar. However, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden flew the flag for the sunny hue when she attended the opening of the Global Sustainable Tourism conference in Stockholm in April wearing a bold Zara two-piece suit.
Adding to the list of neutrals rarely worn by King Charles' daughter-in-law is the snake print rocked beautifully by Duchess Sophie during her visit to Salisbury last September. Kate favours block colours or check prints but the Duchess of Edinburgh proved that snake print can have royal appeal.
