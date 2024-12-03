Queen Mary transforms diamond necklace into breathtaking tiara - watch

Queen Mary is no stranger to a dazzling tiara moment at a ball or state dinner, arriving in the most breathtaking of heirloom pieces. But the Australian-born Danish royal, 52, breathed new life into an unexpected piece of jewellery as it was transformed into a beautiful tiara.

King Frederik's wife was seen in a video shared by the palace on Tuesday trying on the reimagined Rose Stone Tiara as she went bare-faced for a private meeting with the jeweller.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Queen Mary transforms diamond necklace into dazzling tiara

Translated into English, the palace explained that the Queen and the Royal Danish Collection are revisiting a centuries-long tradition of reshaping the Danish crown jewels to fit the changing needs of the time.

Queen Mary's new bling

© Kongehuset The original piece is a stunning diamond necklace

"The frame on which the rose stones in the new diadem are mounted was created by jeweller Matias Hasbo Dinesen in consultation with the Queen and the Royal Danish Collection," the caption read.

© Kongehuset Queen Mary tried the Rose Stone Tiara on for size

"The rose stone set was created in 1840 as a chain that is mounted around a corseted waist with the large pendant, the corsage, in the middle. The pendant can be divided and used separately as independent brooches."

© Kongehuset Queen Mary wore the reimagined tiara

The palace also highlighted that Queen Margrethe, who abdicated in January, did not wear the rosary set often during her reign but when she did it was more often styled in its necklace form.

© Getty Queen Margrethe wore the diadem on her son Crown Prince Frederik's wedding day

Most notably, the former monarch wore the diamonds to King Frederik and Queen Mary's wedding in 2004 to accompany her ethereal Diamond Floral Aigrette tiara.

Queen Mary's tiara moments

Unusually, the mother of four didn't wear her first tiara on her wedding day in 2004. Mary Donaldson wore the Danish Ruby Parure, which has become her staple, at pre-wedding celebrations.

© Getty Mary has worn the Danish Ruby Parure Tiara countless times

Mary has been partial to a convertible tiara from day one as she was a beautiful bride and wore a diamond diadem from her new parents-in-law featuring heart and fleur-de-lis motifs.

© Getty Queen Mary wore a gifted tiara on her wedding day

HRH was also spotted donning the Midnight tiara for the first time in 2009 for Prince Henrik's 75th birthday celebrations and in 2010 for Queen Margrethe's 70th birthday celebration at Fredensborg Palace.

© Getty Crown Princess Mary wore a rarely-seen tiara in 2010

Most recently, the royal was seen wearing the Pearl Poire tiara, adding a regal touch to her glittering midnight blue gown by Jesper Høvring as she hosted a gala dinner at Christiansborg Palace with her husband King Frederik for Halla Tómasdóttir, the president of Iceland.

© Shutterstock Queen Mary wearing the Pearl Poire tiara in October