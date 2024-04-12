Queen Mary's secret tribute to husband amid King Frederik's absence

Queen Mary looked sensational when she stepped out for a solo engagement on Tuesday - but it was her jewellery choice that caught our eye.

The Danish royal, 52, wowed in a cobalt blue jacket - the 'Cecille Sculpt Stretch Crepe Jacket' from The Fold, an asymmetrical number with black buttons. She paired the garment with the coordinating 'Adelaide Sculpt Stretch Crepe Wide-Leg Trousers' from the same brand.

© Getty Queen Mary wowed in a blue suit, almost distracting from her touching tribute

Alongside her gorgeous gold Ocean Shield Earrings from Elhanati, the royal chose a dainty, eight-carat gold 'Petite Letter Necklace' from Halberstadt. The elegant piece was adorned with diamonds and featured her husband's initial, 'F'.



© Getty Queen Mary wowed in a blue suit

Queen Mary recognised her husband when she headed out on a solo outing to The National Museum of Denmark for the Specialists' 20th anniversary, her third in the last two weeks.

© Getty Queen Mary wore a necklace with her husband's initial

The couple were last spotted together during their luxurious trip to Verbier, an exclusive ski resort in Switzerland in March. Mary swapped her stylish suit for a turtleneck jumper from Moncler and fitted salopettes.

It is not the first time the Queen has paid a sweet tribute to her husband in this way. Mary popped on the Halberstadt piece when she attended a Joaquín Sorolla exhibition at the Glyptoteket Museum in Copenhagen last November, shortly after the Spanish gossip magazine Lecturas published photos of the King with Mexican socialite, Geneveva Casanova, during a private trip to Madrid.

© Getty Mary wore the 'F' necklace when the couple put up a united front back in November

Mary paid a second tribute to her family on her outing in Copenhagen. Beneath her 'F' necklace, was the eight-carat gold with diamonds medallion necklace from Julie Sandlau.

© Getty Mary's 'F' necklace is a nod to her husband of 20 years

The necklace was engraved with "C, I, V, J", the initials of her four children - Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

© Getty Spot the tributes to Queen Mary's family in her two neckalces

The piece is described by the brand as having "a ring of 30 Top Wesselton diamonds with a total carat of 0.15."

The last time Mary and Frederik headed out on a joint engagement was 21 March when they stepped out for the Exhibition Opening of Frederik X: King Of Tomorrow at Amalienborg Museum. Meanwhile, the King was last seen publicly on 22 March when he headed to the Society for the Promotion of Natural Studies 200th Anniversary event.

© Getty Maryon her most recent outing with her husband

Many have wondered when they will next see the royal couple. It has been confirmed that the Danish royal family will make a balcony appearance on the King's 56th birthday on 26 May.

© Getty Their last balcony apperance was at the Christiansborg Palace after a declaration of the King's accession to the throne in January

The couple are expected to be joined by their children. Ahead of his birthday, Frederik is also expected to carry out two state visits - to Sweden from 6 to 7 May to meet King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, before a reunion with King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit during their state visit to Norway from 14 to 15 May.

© Getty The Danish royals will reunite with the Norwegian royals

Mary and Frederik will also celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on 14 May during their trip to Norway. The couple wed in 2004 in the Copenhagen Cathedral.

© Getty The then-Mary Donaldson wore a stunning tiara

DISCOVER: Royal Style Watch: from Queen Mary's knee-high boots to Duchess Sophie's borrowed hat

Her jewels were special on that day too. The Queen wore a breathtaking tiara with diamond heart and fleur-de-lis motifs which was gifted to her by her parents-in-law, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik.