Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary's secret tribute to husband amid King Frederik's absence
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Queen Mary's secret tribute to husband amid King Frederik's absence

The Danish queen spelled out her bond with husband King Frederik in diamonds

1 hour ago
There's no denying that Queen Mary has stolen the hearts of the Danish people
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

Queen Mary looked sensational when she stepped out for a solo engagement on Tuesday - but it was her jewellery choice that caught our eye.

The Danish royal, 52, wowed in a cobalt blue jacket - the 'Cecille Sculpt Stretch Crepe Jacket' from The Fold, an asymmetrical number with black buttons. She paired the garment with the coordinating 'Adelaide Sculpt Stretch Crepe Wide-Leg Trousers' from the same brand.

Queen Mary walking in a blue suit© Getty
Queen Mary wowed in a blue suit, almost distracting from her touching tribute

Alongside her gorgeous gold Ocean Shield Earrings from Elhanati, the royal chose a dainty, eight-carat gold 'Petite Letter Necklace' from Halberstadt. The elegant piece was adorned with diamonds and featured her husband's initial, 'F'.

Queen Mary in a blue suit© Getty
Queen Mary wowed in a blue suit

Queen Mary recognised her husband when she headed out on a solo outing to The National Museum of Denmark for the Specialists' 20th anniversary, her third in the last two weeks. 

Queen Mary smiling with a necklace © Getty
Queen Mary wore a necklace with her husband's initial

The couple were last spotted together during their luxurious trip to Verbier, an exclusive ski resort in Switzerland in March. Mary swapped her stylish suit for a turtleneck jumper from Moncler and fitted salopettes. 

It is not the first time the Queen has paid a sweet tribute to her husband in this way. Mary popped on the Halberstadt piece when she attended a Joaquín Sorolla exhibition at the Glyptoteket Museum in Copenhagen last November, shortly after the Spanish gossip magazine Lecturas published photos of the King with Mexican socialite, Geneveva Casanova, during a private trip to Madrid. 

Mary facing frederik© Getty
Mary wore the 'F' necklace when the couple put up a united front back in November

Mary paid a second tribute to her family on her outing in Copenhagen. Beneath her 'F' necklace, was the eight-carat gold with diamonds medallion necklace from Julie Sandlau.

Mary wearing F' necklace© Getty
Mary's 'F' necklace is a nod to her husband of 20 years

The necklace was engraved with "C, I, V, J", the initials of her four children - Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Queen Mary in purple with fascinator© Getty
Spot the tributes to Queen Mary's family in her two neckalces

The piece is described by the brand as having "a ring of 30 Top Wesselton diamonds with a total carat of 0.15."

The last time Mary and Frederik headed out on a joint engagement was 21 March when they stepped out for the Exhibition Opening of Frederik X: King Of Tomorrow at Amalienborg Museum. Meanwhile, the King was last seen publicly on 22 March when he headed to the Society for the Promotion of Natural Studies 200th Anniversary event.

Queen Mary walking with King Frederik© Getty
Maryon her most recent outing with her husband

Many have wondered when they will next see the royal couple. It has been confirmed that the Danish royal family will make a balcony appearance on the King's 56th birthday on 26 May.

mary and frederik wave on balcony© Getty
Their last balcony apperance was at the Christiansborg Palace after a declaration of the King's accession to the throne in January

The couple are expected to be joined by their children. Ahead of his birthday, Frederik is also expected to carry out two state visits - to Sweden from 6 to 7 May to meet King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, before a reunion with King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit during their state visit to Norway from 14 to 15 May.

The Danish royals with the Norwegian royals © Getty
The Danish royals will reunite with the Norwegian royals

Mary and Frederik will also celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on 14 May during their trip to Norway. The couple wed in 2004 in the Copenhagen Cathedral. 

Crown Princess Mary with lacy veil on head© Getty
The then-Mary Donaldson wore a stunning tiara

DISCOVER: Royal Style Watch: from Queen Mary's knee-high boots to Duchess Sophie's borrowed hat 

Her jewels were special on that day too. The Queen wore a breathtaking tiara with diamond heart and fleur-de-lis motifs which was gifted to her by her parents-in-law, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more