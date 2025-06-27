The chicest pieces in ARKET’s sale under £50 to buy now, wear forever

Cat Deeley, Frankie Bridge and cool-girls across the globe love ARKET – and it’s for good reason.

The Nordic fashion label is renowned for its design philosophy, which is centred on creating sophisticated, timeless styles that are not only built to last but also transcend fleeting trends.

The idea of 'beauty in the everyday' played a key role in shaping the Nordic modernist movement of the mid-20th century and became a fundamental inspiration for the creation of ARKET, which was founded in Sweden in 2017.

As such, it offers high-quality fabrics, crisp silhouettes and modern lines that embody a buy-now, wear-forever approach to clothes. You can rest assured that any purchase from ARKET will effortlessly slot into your capsule wardrobe.

Better yet, sustainability is at the core of ARKET’s design philosophy. From conception to production, it promises that every piece is crafted with longevity and purpose in mind, assuring that environmental responsibility is woven into the very fabric of its collections.

We're big fans of this ethos. Timeless designs and high-quality materials that are built to last reduce the need for frequent replacements and contribute to a more circular economy... what's not to love?

If you’re seeking a style upgrade for the latter half of 2025, the brand has just launched its summer sale with up to 50% off.

One of the best things about ARKET is that you don't have to wait for a sale to get value for money. The prices are tempting even before reduction, given you know any piece from the label will be in firm circulation in your wardrobe for years to come.

Nevertheless, we've curated our top 10 sale picks that’ll effortlessly fit into your fashion rotation now, and forever. Think knitted vests that are perfect for layering, skirts and dresses that pair as well with boots as they do sandals and colourful cardigans that ensure bright dressing no matter the season.

How we chose our top picks from the ARKET sale