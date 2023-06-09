Frankie Bridge reveals the one fashion staple she’s loving - shop the look

Frankie Bridge nailed an effortlessly cool ensemble in an Instagram post shared with her followers on Thursday.

The former Saturdays singer was dressed down in a street style shot, wearing a white poplin shirt, beige cashmere knit and black wide-leg trousers - all from one of our favourite high street stores, Arket.

She captioned the post: "Ending the day with sunshine (full look @arketofficial ) #ootd #itsfinallysummer"

Frankie Bridge wears all Arket

Fans were loving her look, with one commenting "Gorgeous pic!" while another wrote "Obsessed with this outfit".

Despite recently opting for more colourful pieces during the summer months, Frankie loves her timeless wardrobe staples. When creating a capsule wardrobe, a white shirt is an essential, and hers is still available to shop at Arket for £59.

Cut from a crisp poplin weave made from organic cotton, it has a relaxed silhouette with wide buttoned cuffs to accentuate the roomy fit. It also features a flattering curved hemline and back yoke with a box pleat.

Style it like Frankie with wide-leg trousers and a casual sweater for summer evenings, or for warmer occasions just add a pair of linen shorts and chunky sandals. It can even be worn over swimwear by the pool or at the beach.

For a more affordable version, head to M&S where you’ll find this very similar white Girlfriend-style shirt for just £25. Made from pure cotton, it’s super soft and comfortable. It features an oversized fit with a classic collared neckline and button-through fastening.

Frankie’s laidback look is a sharp departure from her wardrobe in the Maldives last week. From striped maxi dresses to neon co-ords, she was all about colour.

We loved her sheer pink and red dress from Mango, which featured an asymmetric cut with elegant spaghetti straps. Made from a lightweight flowy fabric, it’s the perfect holiday evening or wedding guest dress and still available online for £89.99.

