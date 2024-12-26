I love H&M's Sequin Wrap Dress so much I have it in multiple colours - and it’s 49% off

If you’re still stuck for a New Year’s Eve dress then please consider this a public service announcement. My go-to party dress has dropped in the H&M Boxing Day Sale and it’s an absolute winner.

I love the H&M Sequin Wrap Dress so much that I bought it in both black and last year’s Ivory and it’s currently on sale for up to 49% off. The Ivory is not available but there’s a beautiful silver version that’s very similar and equally as beautiful. I’m so tempted to snap it up as well. At this price, it’s almost rude not to.

© Katherine Robinson This dress is my go to party outfit for special occasions

Why do I love this dress so much? (And I really do - I have a wardrobe full of dresses, but this is the one I wear on repeat for special occasions) It’s the most flattering dress I own by far. Whenever I wear it I feel amazing, and I always get lots of compliments. People are totally shocked when I tell them it’s from H&M. It looks much more expensive!

It’s also super comfortable. It’s actually quite loose fitting and although you’d expect it to be heavy because of the sequins, it’s actually not. It has a soft jersey lining. Sometimes I style it with a sequinned belt too and it does have ties on one side and concealed ties on the other as well as an elasticated back waist for a lovely silhouette. It features shoulder pads but they’re not overly obvious.

I’m quite tall (5ft 10in) and I struggle to find a long dress that sits right. I wear the medium and although it’s far from floor length, it makes a perfect midi dress for me. The sleeves fit me perfectly, which is refreshing as my arms are quite long.

If I’m going out for a fancy dinner or an event that I know requires minimal walking around I style it with a pair of black stilettos and my Zadig & Voltaire nano bag or if I know I’ll be on my feet a lot I pair it with black cowboy boots with a more modest heel, which makes for a very funky look indeed.

Reviews on the H&M site dub this the “perfect party dress”. Says one: “Very heavy and good quality. It has shoulder pads and a hook and eye clasp at chest level as well as an internal tie. Back waist is slightly elasticated. I'm 5'2" 8.7 and small fitted perfectly, came to just above my ankles. Sleeves were a bit too long but I just folded them up.”

The dress is currently available in XS to 4XL but don’t hang about it if you’re tempted. While I’ve been writing this piece several of the more popular sizes have been updated with a “few pieces left” label. I’m not surprised frankly. This really is the ultimate party dress in my honest opinion. I’ve worn both my black and my ivory one on so many different occasions and even after several washes (machine wash at 30 degrees) they still both look good as new.

If I had to think of any cons it would be that it might be heavier than your regular party dress because of the sequins (it’s still not as heavy as you’d expect though, trust me!) and that it’s not available in more colours. Would love H&M to bring this out in a bright red or bottle green - if you’re reading this, H&M designers, please take note.

Also, the sequins can get caught on things, so you need to take a bit of extra care. Are there any negatives that would put me off buying this dress? Absolutely not. It’s my top party dress of all time!