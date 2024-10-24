Cat Deeley takes fashion inspiration from Princess Kate with a red knit dress - and I'm joining them

I take fashion inspiration from plenty of celebs and royals, so it's heartening to see that maybe even Cat Deeley, the doyenne of daytime style, does the same. Cat's latest This Morning outfit is giving me Princess Kate vibes - and I'm very much here for it.

Cat looked effortlessly chic on Thursday's edition of the ITV show, taking to her presenting duties in a red knitted dress, knee high boots and statement belt.

© Instagram Cat shared her outfit details, revealing her dress is from the high street

A knitted dress is a classic winter fashion piece, and I can't help but think Cat has taken style notes from the Princess of Wales, who memorably wore a red knitted co-ord in 2021.

Cat's dress recreates the look of Kate's co-ord, in a more laidback way; the TV star added a River Island belt to break up the looser silhouette of her dress. For me, a jumper dress is pretty much winter dressing 101; it's long sleeved, it's a roll neck, it's lightly knitted, it's loose...it's about as perfect a daytime winter dress as it gets.

Princess Kate stepped out in an all-red ensemble in October 2021

Cat took to Instagram to reveal her bold dress is from Arket. The roll-neck maxi dress has a cool asymmetrical bottom hem and extra long, raglan sleeves. I love the bias-cut skirt, which adds a subtle flare to the dress.

EXACT MATCH: Arket Roll-Neck Maxi Dress £129 at Arket

Made from a viscose knit mix, it is available in EU sizes 32-44, retailing for £129.

If Cat's dress is on the high end of your budget, I've found a few versions on the high street to recreate the TV star's look for less. Head to M&S for a red knit dress from RO&ZO. Like Cat's, it has a high neck and longer length, but is a more fitted silhouette. The ribbed knit is a lovely addition, giving it a little more depth. Priced at £99, it also comes in a neutral cream shade.

SHOP SIMILAR: RO&ZO Ribbed Knitted Dress £99 at M&S

Over at John Lewis, I spied a red knitted dress from Saint Tropez hitting many of the same style notes as the Arket dress. This midi has a roll neck, long sleeves and is a lighter knit - size up if you prefer a looser silhouette.

SHOP SIMILAR: Saint Tropez Red Knitted Dress £59 at John Lewis

Currently a bestseller at John Lewis, you can also try this dress in five other colours, including a very cute bubblegum pink.

It's not the first time we've spied Cat take fashion inspiration from the world of royals and showbiz. The mum-of-two has previously worn a pussy bow blouse like Kate's, and a very Emily In Paris blouse earlier in the year.