Euphoria star is glowing as she shows off weight loss in curve-hugging nude dress
Euphoria star is glowing as she shows off weight loss in curve-hugging nude dress
Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira, and Sydney Sweeney attend the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 20, 2022 © FilmMagic

Euphoria star is glowing as she shows off weight loss in curve-hugging nude dress

Barbie Ferreira joined Hacks star Meg Stalter in Los Angeles

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira was glowing on Wednesday July 9 as she attended a star-studded Netflix party for Lena Dunham's new sitcom Too Much. 

Barbie Ferreira attends Netflix's TOO MUCH toast © Getty Images for Netflix

The actress rocked a curve-hugging nude pink dress featuring a thigh-high slit with ruffle detailing, and a halterneck style neckline that plunged low.

Barbie has recently shown off noticeable weight loss but has not publicly discussed her lifestyle changes, letting her wardrobe do the talking.

Barbie Ferreira, Megan Stalter and Chelsea Peretti attend Netflix's TOO MUCH toast© Getty Images for Netflix

Best known as Kat Hernandez in the HBO series Euphoria, she joined Hacks star Meg Statler, the lead of Lena's new comedy, and Lukas Gage at the bash where they posed for the picture.

In 2019 when she was cast in Euphoria the show was praised for its body neutrality, and Barbie told Who What Wear that she did not think bigger bodies "are trendy… which is really sad to me".

"It's not radical for me to be wearing a crop top," she said." But it's more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don't think any young person has really figured it out yet," she added.

Lukas Gage and Barbie Ferreira attend Netflix's TOO MUCH toast © Getty Images for Netflix

Barbie stepped back from the role of Kat in 2022, however, admitting that she didn't "think there was a place for [the character] to go".

"I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show," she told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast. 

"I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either."

Barbie Ferreria as Kat Hernandez in a still from Euphoria

Barbie first found fame in 2016 as a teen curve model and quickly became a well-known figure in the body positivity movement, working for brands including Aerie, Adidas, and Target.

She appeared in the HBO series Divorce, as well as Jordan Peele's Nope and the 2024 thriller House of Spoils.

Barbie Ferreira© Twitter

In 2025 she will star in Canadian romcom Mile End Kicks, as a young music critic with the goal of writing a book about Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill but instead becomes romantically involved with two members of a rock band when she becomes their publicist.

