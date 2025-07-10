Euphoria star is glowing as she shows off weight loss in curve-hugging nude dress

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira was glowing on Wednesday July 9 as she attended a star-studded Netflix party for Lena Dunham's new sitcom Too Much.
The actress rocked a curve-hugging nude pink dress featuring a thigh-high slit with ruffle detailing, and a halterneck style neckline that plunged low.
Barbie has recently shown off noticeable weight loss but has not publicly discussed her lifestyle changes, letting her wardrobe do the talking.
Best known as Kat Hernandez in the HBO series Euphoria, she joined Hacks star Meg Statler, the lead of Lena's new comedy, and Lukas Gage at the bash where they posed for the picture.
In 2019 when she was cast in Euphoria the show was praised for its body neutrality, and Barbie told Who What Wear that she did not think bigger bodies "are trendy… which is really sad to me".
"It's not radical for me to be wearing a crop top," she said." But it's more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don't think any young person has really figured it out yet," she added.
Barbie stepped back from the role of Kat in 2022, however, admitting that she didn't "think there was a place for [the character] to go".
"I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show," she told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.
"I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either."
Barbie first found fame in 2016 as a teen curve model and quickly became a well-known figure in the body positivity movement, working for brands including Aerie, Adidas, and Target.
She appeared in the HBO series Divorce, as well as Jordan Peele's Nope and the 2024 thriller House of Spoils.
In 2025 she will star in Canadian romcom Mile End Kicks, as a young music critic with the goal of writing a book about Alanis Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill but instead becomes romantically involved with two members of a rock band when she becomes their publicist.