Kelly Clarkson is shining bright in a $400 rainbow-colored mini dress

Kelly Clarkson was shining bright in a gorgeous knitted A-line mini dress on Wednesday June 12 for her award-winning talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The mom-of-two rocked a Shoshanna Nora multi stripe knit dress, which retails for $418, for the episode starring Marlon Wayans, Cece Winans and Griffin Dunne.

The color-blocked dress was form fitting with the fit and flare style and a round neckline that highlighted her weight loss which Kelly has spoken publicly about in recent months, admitting she did not take Ozempic but a different medication recommended by her doctor.

© ABC Marlon Wayans and Kelly Clarkson stand on her talk show stage

“Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too,” she explained to Whoopi Goldberg, an EGOT winner, on an episode of her show earlier in the year. "Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, it’s not - it's something else."

Kelly added that her doctor had long suggested the medication but she avoided it for some time due to her thyroid condition and concerns about the medication's effects.

© Instagram Kelly with Griffin Dunne and Cece Winans

The 42-year-old also revealed that moving her family to New York City also made a major difference, encouraging a more active lifestyle that led to more walking.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," Kelly told People magazine, emphasizing that the city life has also changed her diet and she now enjoys simple pleasures like sharing a frozen yogurt with her daughter, which she described as "magical".

© Getty Images Kelly, with son Remy, on the 2024 Grammys red carpet

The American Idol alum made the big cross country move last fall with her kids River Rose, nine, and Remington Alexander, seven following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, which also led to her eponymous talk show moving to the Big Apple.

Kelly told TalkShopLive that "there were a lot of personal things going on" at the time and that she felt "me and my kids really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles]".