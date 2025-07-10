Jane Moore, 63, wore the heatwave-friendly dress of my dreams

Jane Moore is a very stylish woman, and if you're a regular viewer of Loose Women, you'll notice she rarely gets it wrong in the style stakes.

For Wednesday's episode of the ITV debate show, the 63-year-old kept her cool wearing a new dress from Boden, styled by the show's stylists Gemma & Bertie (also referred to as 'Mother Shoppers').

She wore the Boden 'Ada' Double Cloth Midi Dress $77 if you're reading this in the US

One happy shopper described this dress as the "best dress I have had for very long time". High praise indeed.

Sharing a photo with her Loose Women co-hosts and their guest Jordan Stephens, you could see Jane's dress in a little more detail...

© Instagram Jane looked bright and colourful on a recent episode of Loose Women

The floaty double cloth midi-dress has gathered sleeves and a smocked neckline, a tie belt to cinch in the waist and full skirt (with pockets - yes, really!).

In a column for The Sun, Jane flagged that her age plays no part when it comes to how she dresses. "I’ll wear what I want" she said. "I’m confident and no-one will ever tell me I’m too old for fashion."

She went on to say that when she turned 50 she vowed to "swerve a wallflower wardrobe" and be "fashionably chic" instead.

She continued: "Initially, this was easier said than done when the fashion industry seemed in dogged pursuit of the ever-fickle 'youth market' while, with a few notable exceptions, largely ignoring the rest of us."

© Shutterstock Jane Moore was all smiles on ITV's Loose Women in her weather-proof Boden dress

What are verified shoppers saying about Jane's dress?

I've seen praise for this dress, which is also available in other colours by the way. One happy shopper wrote: "Good quality material. I am usually a size 12 but sized down to a 10 which fits perfectly. I love the style and the dress is very comfy to wear."

Another said: "Beautiful dress. Using your size guide the result suggested l order a size 12, and it fits like a glove! The colour is exactly as shown and I'm delighted!"

How to style Jane's dress in real life

I would recommend styling Jane's dress with flat gold sandals, or a pair of white trainers for a cool casual look. Jane opted out of wearing jewellery with her dress but purple goes so well with gold, so I would definitely style this dress with gorgeous gold huggie hoops and perhaps a chunky cuff.