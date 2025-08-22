King Charles is selling £475 bonnets – what do fashionistas actually think?

When it comes to royal fashion icons, Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana come to mind, but King Charles is throwing his hat (quite literally) into the fashion ring.

From this week, a hat named the Highgrove Visor, inspired by the "timeless silhouette of the bonnet", will be on sale at the King's country estate in Gloucestershire.

Created by award-winning milliner Emily Hurst – one of the first graduates of the Chanel and The King's Foundation's millinery fellowship – was specially commissioned to produce the chic straw headwear, with just 15 limited edition pieces in the world.

© Getty King Charles is likely excited about the new bonnet for sale in his shop

The fetching accessory is edged in a dark green known as Highgrove Green and was made using the endangered traditional craft of straw plaiting.

As for the bonnet element, the visor is inspired by the curved shape of a Regency bonnet – ever so Bridgerton!

The bonnet's designer, Emily, studied at Highgrove under the millinery fellowship and was delighted at the news of her hat's new home, on sale on the estate. "I'm so thrilled that my collection of visors will be on sale through the Highgrove Shop – it is a real full circle moment for me, given this is where I studied with The King's Foundation.

"Living and studying at Highgrove was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The gardens of Highgrove estate have served as a constant source of inspiration."

The bonnet is named the 'Highgrove visor' and is inspired by Regency hats

The fashion editor's take

While the hat is undeniably meticulously crafted, we wondered what those with fashion credentials think of the jaunty number.

Big news

"Victoriana fashion is big news right now - think Little House on the Prairie, Anne of Green Gables and the Secret Garden vibes," says HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe. "Anything laced, trimmed, featuring a bow and looking vaguely vintage is in vogue. This hat is beautifully crafted and would look fabulous with a crisp white blouse. It's a fashionista's take on the basic sunhat and is a great style staple you could bring out each year when summer rolls around."

The bow adds another element of style to the Highgrove Visor

A moment

"Bonnets - or hoods, as some call them, and the so-called 'balabonnet' (a balaclava-bonnet hybrid) are having a fashion moment," says HELLO!'s Lifestyle Director Becky Donaldoson.

"Knitted styles that tie under the chin, baby-bonnet style, and can also be draped around the neck are proving the most popular, so much so that viral bonnet patterns are selling out."

We personally look forward to seeing Queen Camilla or King Charles sporting the fetching bonnet while gardening at Highgrove.