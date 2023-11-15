Princess Kate dazzles in sumptuous sheer dress as she slips into private party with Prince William

The Princess of Wales recently made a major departure from her eclectic dressing we saw over the summer, shifting into an undeniably corporate aesthetic in an unbreakable streak of power suits as she started a new era of her royal career in September.

Yet on Tuesday evening, a glimmer of Princess Kate's former sartorial playfulness returned as she slipped into an intimate private party at Clarence House.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Putting on her party shoes to celebrate the 75th birthday of King Charles, the wife of Prince William was seen leaving the royal residence after a ritzy royal dinner reception, donning a spellbinding emerald dress embellished with shimmering tonal sequins.

The sheer green gown, stitched by responsible fashion brand Needle & Thread, is inspired by a vintage lace tablecloth and designed with romantic translucent sleeves.

© George Cracknell Wright Kate looked stunning in a sequined dress

Princess Kate wore her tumbling brunette locks in voluminous curls, elevating her natural beauty with her go-to dark eyeliner and fluttery lashes. The mother-of-three left the venue with Prince William, who was dressed in a dapper black tuxedo.

© George Cracknell Wright Prince William and Princess Kate were seen leaving Clarence House following King Charles 75th birthday celebrations

The King marked his milestone 75th birthday by launching an initiative to support charities feeding the nation with unwanted food – and surprised a Big Issue seller with a generous donation.

Following his visit to the food distribution hub in Oxfordshire to kick-start his Coronation Food Project with Queen Camilla, the monarch enjoyed a private celebration with his loved ones, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and his sister, Princess Anne.

It's not the first time we've seen the Princess of Wales enchant in an emerald ensemble. One of her most memorable fashion moments in a green dress occurred in 2022, when she and Prince William joined a glamorous dinner reception hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica.

© Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales has a penchant for green

The then-Duchess of Cambridge radiated confidence in a ruffled off-the-shoulder dress by one of her favourite designers, Jenny Packham. Complete with a dramatic ruffled applique fitted along a Bardot neckline, an elegant waist-cinching bodice and statement floor-length, Kate was a vision in her bespoke, emerald green ball gown.

Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who was still alive at the time, had loaned her granddaughter-in-law a set of diamond and emerald jewels from her Emerald Tassel Parure collection.

© Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales was loaned jewellery from Her Late Majesty the Queen for the event

Princess Kate also sported her Royal Family Order and the GCVO Star, which the monarch gifted to her in April 2019 for her eighth wedding anniversary.

Want to keep up to date with the latest royal news? Listen to HELLO!'s latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, where we discuss what Prince William's title will be when he becomes King...