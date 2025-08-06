My Oxford Year outfits: Shop Sofia Carson's preppy style (and THAT yellow gown)

My Oxford Year is one of Netflix's biggest hits and has fans reaching for the Kleenex. If you're reading this story, it's likely you've watched the movie already and you're desperate to shop Anna De La Vega’s wardrobe.
Anna, played by the charismatic Sofia Carson, arrives at Oxford University with ambition stitched into her every look. As she bikes across cobbled quads and debates in candlelit pubs, her style means business.
I loved that this movie was packed with different looks. We see her in so many different styles as well. Dressy, casual, smart, sexy... Anna has many sartorial strings to her bow. Her look is polished yet unpretentious.
Who was the stylist on My Oxford Year
According to IMDB, Costume Designer Claire Finlay-Thompson was the woman behind the scenes. She gave us a wardrobe full of cashmere knits, cotton blouses with delicate collars, pleated midi skirts, and the occasional tailored blazer that gives Anna a quiet edge. Don't get me wrong, this isn’t a trend-driven movie, it’s all about story-driven dressing.
And while the movie is a tear jerker, it's not all melancholy knits. There are moments of lightness too - the polka dot dress, the yellow gown, and we even had a glimpse of festive sequins. Keep reading to find out where to shop the looks from the movie as well as the lookalikes...
Sofia Carson’s outfits in My Oxford Year
Anna's Polka Dot Mini Dress
It wasn't a surprise to me that Anna wore a Kooples dress - she definitely looks like a Kooples girlie. It turns out this gorgeous little dress has since sold out. I've tried to find some good lookalikes, but it's not as easy as you might think.
Wow, this outfit really was a showstopper and I loved everything about it - right down to the vintage chandelier earrings. I've tried to find a pair that look like them, but the best I've found are these diamond and pearl earrings from Saks.
These satin PJs she wears on her birthday are from H&M but sadly they're all sold out. I've scoured the internet and I've found the perfect lookalike pair - and they're even more luxurious. They're from Eberjey - a brand I love, and a brand that Meghan Markle also loves.
Anna's Red Check Mini Skirt
This was a standout look in the movie - it was just a few seconds but it shows how happy Anna is while she's loved-up. The Maje red and white check mini skirt has since sold out, but this Hill House one is perfectly matched.
It would appear that Anna is wearing the Adidas Gazelle indoor sneakers during this scene. In fact, she loves her Adidas sneakers so much. Be warned, these will sell out.
Anna's White Polka Dot Sun Dress
How dreamy was the little polka dot sun dress Sofia Carson wore in this dream scene? It turns out it's from Reformation, and I have good news, it's still available to shop in white (the polka dot version sold out).
I am desperate for some white cat eye sunglasses - and even more so after this scene where she's driving to spend her birthday with the in-laws (of sorts!). I am pretty sure these sunglasses are the white Celine shades, but I've tracked down some affordable lookalikes.
We can't not mention these shoes as they have a key role in the movie. It turns out these are from Zara but are past season. Wanting to recreate the look? Why not go for this pair from Tony Bianco via Revolve.
