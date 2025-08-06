My Oxford Year outfits: Shop Sofia Carson's preppy style (and THAT yellow gown)

My Oxford Year is one of Netflix's biggest hits and has fans reaching for the Kleenex. If you're reading this story, it's likely you've watched the movie already and you're desperate to shop Anna De La Vega’s wardrobe.

Anna, played by the charismatic Sofia Carson, arrives at Oxford University with ambition stitched into her every look. As she bikes across cobbled quads and debates in candlelit pubs, her style means business.

I loved that this movie was packed with different looks. We see her in so many different styles as well. Dressy, casual, smart, sexy... Anna has many sartorial strings to her bow. Her look is polished yet unpretentious.

© Netflix It's the Netflix movie everyone's talking about

Who was the stylist on My Oxford Year

According to IMDB, Costume Designer Claire Finlay-Thompson was the woman behind the scenes. She gave us a wardrobe full of cashmere knits, cotton blouses with delicate collars, pleated midi skirts, and the occasional tailored blazer that gives Anna a quiet edge. Don't get me wrong, this isn’t a trend-driven movie, it’s all about story-driven dressing.

And while the movie is a tear jerker, it's not all melancholy knits. There are moments of lightness too - the polka dot dress, the yellow gown, and we even had a glimpse of festive sequins. Keep reading to find out where to shop the looks from the movie as well as the lookalikes...

Sofia Carson’s outfits in My Oxford Year

© Netflix Anna's Polka Dot Mini Dress It wasn't a surprise to me that Anna wore a Kooples dress - she definitely looks like a Kooples girlie. It turns out this gorgeous little dress has since sold out. I've tried to find some good lookalikes, but it's not as easy as you might think. Here are a couple of options: Nobody's Child mini polka dot dress, $137 / £79

Bardot frill detail polka dot dress, $169 If you want more options, we've got a fab round up of the best polka dot dresses.

© Netflix Anna's Long Yellow Backless Gown Wow, this outfit really was a showstopper and I loved everything about it - right down to the vintage chandelier earrings. I've tried to find a pair that look like them, but the best I've found are these diamond and pearl earrings from Saks. As for the incredible yellow gown (very How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days), this has been tricky to find. BUT I enjoy a challenge and I feel like this long yellow gown at Abercrombie is just divinely similar. If you want more yellow dress options, I have an edit of stunning yellow dresses.





© Netflix Anna's Afternoon Tea Outfit This outfit is so chic! Everlane has a cable V-neck that's really similar, and all you need to do is wear it over a striped blue shirt. I love this H&M one that's just $20.99. If you're after more options we have a great roundup of the best striped shirts for women.

© Netflix Anna's Brown Tote Bag I've found an affordable lookalike of her brown leather tote bag with this Mango version for just $69.99. If you're based in the UK, this is available as well.

© Netflix Anna's Silk Short Pajamas These satin PJs she wears on her birthday are from H&M but sadly they're all sold out. I've scoured the internet and I've found the perfect lookalike pair - and they're even more luxurious. They're from Eberjey - a brand I love, and a brand that Meghan Markle also loves.

© Netflix Anna's Red Check Mini Skirt This was a standout look in the movie - it was just a few seconds but it shows how happy Anna is while she's loved-up. The Maje red and white check mini skirt has since sold out, but this Hill House one is perfectly matched.

© Netflix Anna's Rugby Top Ok, so this exact rugby stripe top is sold out from Reiss but I have found an excellent lookalike from Aritzia for just $68. If you're in the UK, you could try this super cool top from 4th & Reckless at Anthropologie. We also have a lovely roundup of rugby tops for women, too.

© Netflix Anna's Green Sequin Mini Dress We're not in sequin dress season, but I've found this dazzling green sequin dress from Lulus which is spectacular.

© Netflix Anna's Adidas Sneakers It would appear that Anna is wearing the Adidas Gazelle indoor sneakers during this scene. In fact, she loves her Adidas sneakers so much. Be warned, these will sell out.

© Netflix Anna's White Polka Dot Sun Dress How dreamy was the little polka dot sun dress Sofia Carson wore in this dream scene? It turns out it's from Reformation, and I have good news, it's still available to shop in white (the polka dot version sold out). If you're after a lookalike of this dress that's a little more affordable, how about this ASOS dress for just $63. If you're in the UK, I love this New Look dress.

© Netflix Anna's White Sunglasses & Head Scarf Situation I am desperate for some white cat eye sunglasses - and even more so after this scene where she's driving to spend her birthday with the in-laws (of sorts!). I am pretty sure these sunglasses are the white Celine shades, but I've tracked down some affordable lookalikes. Le Specs white Hypnosis sunglasses, $85 / £45

Nordstrom 'Aire' sunglasses, $44

© Netflix Anna's Cream Tweed Dress In Paris Scene Sandro was the designer of choice for this short tweed dress. Anna's is belted but that has since sold out. I have managed to find a newer version and it's in the sale. Race you to the checkout. If you want more options, check out my edit of the best boucle tweed dresses.

© Netflix Anna's Mary Jane Flat Shoes No Parisian closet would be complete without a pair of pointy Mary Jane shoes. These look like they could well be the Stuart Weitzman 'Emilia' shoes. If you're in the UK, I've found them on sale at FarFetch.

© Netflix Anna's Coat She Wears A LOT This coat features a lot in the movie but I can't find the stockist information, and I can't find a lookalike either. I will keep trying.

© Neflix Anna's Yellow Sweatshirt Revolve has a great yellow sweatshirt that matches Anna's cozy style.

© Netflix Anna's Beanie Hat A berry-colored beanie hat is very British, and this looks very similar to the Johnstons of Elgin version.

© Netflix Anna's New Job Outfit A new job calls for a fabulous outfit and for this look Anna opted for a white long-sleeved blouse from LK Bennett. The subtle puff-sleeve elevates the outfit. Do you know who else is a big fan of LK Bennett? Princess Kate, that's who. As the brand is stocked on Nordstrom these days, we have a whole roundup of the dresses we think she'd like.