The Bear's Ayo Edebiri's best fashion moments

Cancel your dinner plans because The Bear series 3 has just landed on Disney +, and we can finally find out the fate of Carmen and Sydney’s new restaurant venture. Yes, Chef!

Who is Ayo Edebiri?

Star Ayo is an American actress, comedian and writer from Boston, Massachusetts, whose other roles have included stints in Black Mirror, flexing her vocal cards for Inside Out 2, the follow up to the hugely successful Pixar flick Inside Out, and star turns in movies Bottoms and Theater Camp.

The multi-talented star also dabbled in directing for The Bear, leading the way on episode 6 of the new series.

Ayo’s red carpet moments thus far have been oozing individuality and personality, with the actress opting for labels like Loewe, and Bottega Veneta for her event dressing.

© Tommaso Boddi The Bear Season 3 Premiere Heralding the return of the puffball skirt, Ayo wore a Loewe dress and a pair of white sandals also from the brand for the Season 3 premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

© MEGA Good Morning America For an appearance on Good Morning America, Ayo plumped for another Loewe look, also from their AW24 collection topped off with their signature Puzzle bag.

© MICHAEL TRAN The Inside Out 2 World Premiere For the World Premiere of the Pixar hit, Ayo chose a custom Bottega Veneta suit in super crisp aqua, plus heels from the brand.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin The View We think Ayo looks absolutely cracking in Dries van Noten, worn here for an appearance on The View. The shirt, sweater vest, skirt, bag and heels are all from the Belgian designer's SS24 collection.

© Theo Wargo/GA The Met Gala For Ayo's first appearance at the Met Gala, Loewe created this beautiful custom gown and Boucheron jewellery, perfectly fitting for the theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.'

© Gilbert Flores Screen Actors Guild Awards Serving lots of drama in this stunning Luar dress, teamed with Gianvito Rossi heels and Tabayer jewels.

© Wiktor Szymanowicz The Baftas We love it when a starlet really goes for it on the red carpet, and this Bottega Veneta custom gown and Tiffany & Co jewellery is really ticking our boxes.

© Gilbert Flores Emmy Awards This leather sensation comes courtesy of Louis Vuitton and we adore the tulip-esque silhouette it creates.

© Emma McIntyre Governors Awards Another beautiful silhouette, this time courtesy of Proenza Schouler, paired with spectacular earrings.

© Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 202 Golden Globe Awards Looking radiant in red, wearing a custom Prada dress complete with train, topped off with Boucheron jewellery.

© Gotham CFDA Fashion Awards Held at the American Museum of National History, Ayo opted for a sumptuous silk, black Loewe scarf dress.

© Tommaso Boddi Film Independent Spirit Awards Now this is how to pull of sequins with aplomb! Wearing a stunning 3D Oscar de La Renta dress for the Santa Monica event.

© Kevin Mazur Golden Globe Awards This Cinderella-esque gown is from Rosie Assoulin and we love the unlikely pairing of mustard opera gloves.

Where can I watch The Bear?

© Disney + Ayo Edebiri as Sydney and Jeremy Allen White as Carmen in Series 3 of The Bear on Disney +

The Bear follows the journey of hot headed chef Carmy as he attempts to breathe a bit of fine dining into his late brother’s sandwich shop. The series also stars the Internet’s boyfriend Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The Award-winning series is exclusively available on Disney + and its third series launched on 27th June.