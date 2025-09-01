Goldie Hawn, 79, looks unreal in a tiny slinky lace dress and fur coat as she poses inside stunning home

Goldie Hawn is timeless - and her fashion choices are too! The award-winning Hollywood star is counting down ahead of a milestone birthday, as she turns 80 in November, and is looking more youthful than ever. On Sunday, the First Wives Club actress took to Instagram to share some preview images of her photoshoot with The Perfect Magazine for the upcoming September 12 issue, which saw her dress up in an array of stylish, classic looks. The first photo she shared saw her sitting down on a chair in what looks to be her bedroom, dressed in a brown satin slip dress with a lace trim, which was paired with a brown fur coat. Another photo saw Goldie wear a brown dress with a gold and silver embellished trim, and another of her posing in her living room sitting cross legged, dressed in a green satin dress. A fourth photo saw her pose outside her home dressed in a pinstriped suit and black buttoned up blouse.

Goldie lives in Palm Desert, California, with her long-term partner Kurt Russell. They also have a home in Colorado, where they frequently spend time during the holidays and long weekends. Their children all live nearby, something that's very important for the Hollywood couple - who are incredibly family focused.

© Getty Images Goldie Hawn has always been so chic

Between them, they have four children. Goldie shares Kate and Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt is dad to Boston Russell, who he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley. They share a son, Wyatt Russell. They also have eight grandchildren, who they adore. They range from aged 21 to 18 months.

© Getty 79-year-old Goldie Hawn on the red carpet

Goldie opened up about being a grandparent during an appearance on Hoda Kotb's "Making Space" podcast in November 2024. She said: "I don't think I've changed at all," she said about becoming a grandmother. "I will say that when Ryder was born, Kate's first, I still had a kid at home," she added, referring to her youngest son, Wyatt, now 39. "My [grandkids] range from 20 to seven months, so I have a big, wide range of them. I will say this, being a go-go grandmother – I love it. It's an unbelievable weave that starts to happen when your children start to have children, but they're the parents."

© WireImage Goldie with some of her close-knit family

© Steve Granitz Goldie with her children and grandchildren

She explained: "Where one has to be careful is that we don't want to be a horn that's always saying, 'Why'd you do that?' 'They should do this' and whatever. Kurt and I give them full autonomy." She then reflected on the days her own children were at home. "With that, I will say I miss being a mother of children – I loved being a mother.When a child looks up to you, my Wyatt used to say, 'Mother, may I kiss your royal ring?' you know, because I always had these big rings," she said. "I mean, they love you so much, and that's the one thing we talk about parenting. Remember that no one will love you like your children do – and that's the most important part of your life."