Amanda Seyfried is an ethereal goddess in sheer beaded gown

Amanda Seyfried is notoriously stylish and someone we will always look out for on a red carpet. Last night she proved her sartorial prowess when she spoke at a Lancome event in Shanghai in maybe the most beautiful gold dress we have seen in a while.

The Mamma Mia actress, 37, looked totally glowing in a sheer gown in a nude see-through chiffon that was adorned from head to toe in gold and pearl bead and diamante detailing.

WATCH: Amanda Seyfried reveals daughter's unusual habit

The dress featured billowing sleeves in the same sheer material with the same adornments that made the Mean Girls star look like an ethereal goddess. The dress cinched at the waist which was covered in gold detailing and a piece around Amanda's neck with beading and drop pearls made the dress feel regal.

© Getty Amanda attended the Lancome event in Shanghai

We are sure the Les Miserables actress was wearing a pair of fabulous heels though the incredible dress entirely covered her feet and swept along the floor.

The Letters to Juliet star wore her signature flowing blonde locks down and in loose waves, adding to the ethereal feel. She wore a light shimmery gold eyeshadow washed over her eyelids and a peachy pink lip which felt youthful and luminous.

© Getty Amanda is a brand ambassador for Lancome

The actress took to Instagram to mark the occasion. In a post which showed Amanda by a Lancome sign on an impressive rooftop posing alongside a lifelike model of France's Louvre museum, she wrote: "It was a PLEASURE to bring @lancomeofficial’s The Louvre to Shanghai. I love the magic of this city."

© Getty Amanda's makeup was simple yet beautiful

Fans of Amanda were quick to praise her look in the comments. Whilst one user commented: "What a dream! And that gown" with star-eye emojis, another said she looked like she was "straight out of a renaissance painting."

© Getty Amanda wowed in beads

Amanda previously wowed as the beauty brand's ambassador when she attended the Lancome X Louvre photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week in September. She wore a hot pink structured satin dress with a thigh-split and wrap skirt.

The most eye-catching detail was the applique beaded black flowers and cross detail across the chest which added an edge to the pink number. Black strappy heels tied the look together seamlessly.

© Getty Amanda attended another Lancome event in Paris looking gorgeous

Amanda is someone who is used to rocking a red carpet look. She attended the premiere of their AppleTV+ miniseries, The Crowded Room earlier this year alongside her husband Thomas Sadoski in a PVC and beaded bralet and black cigarette trousers.

On this occasion, she wore her hair in a totally different, much edgier style. Her locks were slicked back off her face in a wet-look style. She wore a smudgy dark eyeshadow look to match the grungy glam aesthetic.

© Instagram Amanda's daughter stole the show with her look

Amanda is also a mother to two children with husband Thomas – Nina, six and Thomas, two. The actress opts to largely keep her children out of the limelight but fans do get a rare glimpse into their life on occasion.

Having attended Paris Fashion Week, Amanda showed the quiet aspects of her life with an adorable photo of little Nina playing dress up in a purple long wig and fun neon mesh gloves.

DISCOVER: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert spark debate with epic Mean Girls comeback – but someone's missing

Amanda is raising her children in an incredible farmhouse-style home in the upstate New York region of Catskills.