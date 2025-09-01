Julia Roberts just wore the same 'old money' look as this A-list actress - and no one noticed

Julia Roberts has long been the ultimate Hollywood style muse and it seems that even the most celebrated of actresses take style cues from the Pretty Woman star. Heading to the After The Hunt photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Friday, Julia, 57, donned a pair of dark wash straight-leg jeans with pieces from Versace – a structured wool blazer, a striped butter yellow shirt (with the sleeves rolled - so chic), and a waist-cinching belt with gold hardware.

Rounding off her look, the Notting Hill actress rocked a pair of pointed-toe platformed stilettos and layered necklaces. The look was so good, Mamma Mia star Amanda Seyfried asked to borrow the look for her appearance at the Venice Film Fest just three days later – and who could blame her? It was certainly a case of 'your wish is Amanda's command' as the star, who shares the same stylist as Julia Roberts - Elizabeth Stewart - reached out on Instagram, asking to borrow the look. "Please let me wear the same outfit,” Amanda asked politely – and so the outfit repeat was born.

© Getty Julia Roberts wore the look first

Taking to the The Testament Of Ann Lee photocall, Amanda was seen wearing the exact look, making a tiny alteration to suit her personal taste. The star of Letters to Juliet swapped Julia's platforms for a dainty pair of strappy black heels and tucked her beachy blonde waves into the jacket for a slouchier finish – uber cool!

© WireImage Amanda asked her stylist to borrow Julia's look

Style swap

© Getty Amanda rocked Julia's full look

Never ones for a 'who wore it better?', I am obsessed with how both stars rocked this look – and made it their own with tiny tweaks. HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, is equally impressed by this style share. "This tried and tested formula of a shirt, oversized blazer, and jeans is the ultimate in classic, old money dressing," she tells us.

"It commands attention, but in a subtle, tailored way. I personally prefer the way Julia has styled the look with the fitted blazer, although I think Amanda's oversized look is ultra modern. Both ladies look incredible, I'm just relieved for them that they didn't stand next to each other!"

Julia and Amanda take Venice by storm

© Getty Amanda Seyfried swapped her jeans for a navy gown

© Getty Julia traded her jeans for something slinkier

The jeans look adored by both A-listers haven't been the only occasions they have styled up a storm. Amanda paved her own sartorial path in the satin red carpet gown of dreams when she attended the premiere of The Testament of Ann Lee on Monday. The navy full-length Versace number featured a large red bow on the front and took a major style tip from 90s dressing – a ribbon choker necklace. Her famous blonde curls were swept up in a balletic bun, and her dark eye makeup finished the look off perfectly.