These 8 fuller-bust bras are stylish, supportive and totally worth the investment

September has a way of feeling like the true new year. The summer holidays are behind us, the air is crisper, and everything whispers of fresh beginnings. But instead of new stationery or a fresh school uniform, the adult equivalent of a reset starts with something far more indulgent: lingerie.

Much like buying a new pair of silk pyjamas or investing in high thread count bedding, updating your lingerie drawer is the ultimate act of self-care. And because it’s an everyday essential, it soon delivers in cost per wear. The right lingerie doesn’t just support you physically, it has the power to shift your whole outlook, offering you a little lift in confidence every single day.

From baroque embroidery to futuristic sparkle, every bra tells a story

Anyone with a fuller bust will know how hard it is to find lingerie that feels as good as it looks. Too often the options are limited to practical T-shirt bras in muted nudes, built for function but rarely for joy. That’s where Playful Promises excels. The brand has made it their mission to design lingerie that champions inclusivity without ever skimping on style. Expect luxury embroidery, cut-outs and colours aren’t reserved for smaller cup sizes.

Whether you're seeking a total underwear overhaul or a luxe treat for yourself or someone else in your life, I've selected eight of the best pieces to shop from the brand’s new collection.

How I chose my Playful Promises top picks

Support meets style: Each piece proves that structure and support don't have to come at the cost of design.

Size inclusivity: Many of these bras run up to a G or H cup, showing that beautiful lingerie isn't reserved for a narrow size range.

Individual personality: From baroque embroidery to futuristic sparkle, every bra here tells a story - because lingerie should be as expressive as the rest of your wardrobe.

1/ 8 Elodie Black and Red Rosebud Embroidery Balconette Bra Playful Promises Editor's note There’s something eternally romantic about red embroidery on black mesh. The rosebud detailing feels like old-school boudoir glamour, while the balconette cut gives natural lift without overwhelming. A bra for days when you want your lingerie to feel like a love letter to yourself.

£45 at Playful Promises 2/ 8 Thea Blue Baroque Embroidery D+ Bra Playful Promises Editor's note This piece is pure artistry. The baroque embroidery in regal blue feels like wearable tapestry - ornate yet modern. It’s a statement bra that pairs beautifully under a crisp white shirt, letting just a glimpse of embroidery show through.

£46 at Playful Promises 3/ 8 Eva Space Dust Blue Embroidery Bra Playful Promises Editor's note A little celestial magic for your top drawer. The “space dust” embroidery shimmers against sheer mesh, giving a subtle sparkle effect that feels playful but still sophisticated. Proof that supportive lingerie can be whimsical too.

£32 at Playful Promises 4/ 8 Aisha Black Optical Embroidery Ring Bra Playful Promises Editor's note Futuristic, graphic and daring - this is not your average black bra. The optical embroidery and statement ring detail bring an architectural edge, making it the kind of lingerie that doubles as fashion when styled under a blazer.

£38 at Playful Promises 5/ 8 Eva Black Graphic Embroidery Balconette Bra Playful Promises Editor's note Striking embroidery gives this balconette bra its character: clean lines, bold motifs, and a fit that offers both lift and comfort. A versatile piece that manages to be practical for daily wear while still feeling special.

£32 at Playful Promises 6/ 8 Camille White Broderie Balconette Bra Playful Promises Editor's note White lingerie can sometimes feel plain, but not here. The delicate broderie detail elevates this balconette into something effortlessly chic, almost bridal in its refinement. Perfect for when you want freshness and polish.

£48 at Playful Promises 7/ 8 Grace Pink Supportive Net Plunge Bra Playful Promises Editor's note This is where support and softness meet. The net fabric gives breathable comfort, while the pale pink shade adds a romantic softness. A bra that proves “everyday” doesn’t have to mean “uninspired".

£36 at Playful Promises 8/ 8 Cassia Black Embroidery Plunge Bra Playful Promises Editor's note Darkly dramatic and endlessly elegant, this bra feels almost couture. The custom embroidery catches the light, giving depth and texture that elevate it from lingerie to art. The kind of piece you reach for when you want a little drama under your day.

£48 at Playful Promises

