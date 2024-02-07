Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The sexiest black lingerie to shop now: From Boux Avenue to Agent Provocateur & more
Where to find the sexiest black lingerie sets this Valentine's Day

HELLO!
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer
Karen SilasSenior Lifestyle Editor
Sexy underwear comes in a whole array of colours, from Valentine’s red to bridal white - but really, is there anything sexier (and more practical!) than black lingerie?

Black lingerie is basically the timeless LBD of your intimates collection, and it turns out LBL (little black lingerie, of course) is considered the sexiest choice in the UK. 

It was voted top in a recent YouGov survey by lingerie specialists Boux Avenue, with 31% of UK adults aged 18-45 choosing black as the sexiest colour. It's also the most popular shade for the brand, with a black lingerie set sold every two minutes, pipping red lingerie to the number one spot.

If you’re shopping for black lingerie right now, you're not alone. Searches have increased by 10% in the last week alone. So we’re here to make your search easier! We’ve created a sultry edit of the sexiest black lingerie sets, with both luxury looks and high street options. From classic silk and lace to mesh and sheer fabrics, we're sure you'll find something you love.

The best black lingerie at a glance

  • The trending set: Boux Avenue Yonina Set, from £38 / $55
  • The body: Ann Summers Sexy Lace Planet Body, £35 / $48
  • The bestselling set: M&S Rosie Silk & Lace Lingerie Set, from £29.50 / $52.99
  • The most inclusive set: SKIMS , from £64 / $64
  • The designer set: Agent Provocateur Saylor Lingerie Set, from £120 / $155

How we chose the best black lingerie

  • Trusted brands: We've only included our favourite lingerie brands. Everything in this edit is either a bestseller or has been worn and loved by us.
  • Variety: We know everyone has different tastes, so you'll find a variety of styles, from cut-out sets to bodysuits.
  • Price: We've included something suitable for every budget, from pieces priced at £30 to £120.

  • Ann Summers Black Lingerie

    Ann Summers body

    Ann Summers Sexy Lace Planet Body

    Sizes available: UK 8-24

    Colours available: Black, White, Red, Aqua

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £40

    Returns: Free within 28 days

    This Ann Summers body is flattering on all figures, featuring both removable padding for added lift for smaller busts, and underwired cups to provide support. Panels of sexy semi-sheer lace and mesh run down the body and with its cut-out detail and thong, there's minimal back coverage.

  • Lounge Black Lingerie

    Lounge black lingerie

    Lounge Tyra Intimates Set

    Sizes available: 30A-40G, XS-3XL

    Colours available: Black, Sapphire Blue

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    This delicate black lingerie set is from Lounge's new Valentine's collection. It features floral embroidery with lurex detail, stretch mesh and tactile satin fabric - gorgeous.

  • M&S Black Lingerie

    M&S black lingerie

    Rosie Silk & Lace Lingerie Set

    Sizes available: 30A-44E, UK 6-28

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 35 days

    Part of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's bestselling M&S lingerie collection, this set is the perfect mix of style and comfort. With shimmering silk and French-designed lace, it has a glamorous vintage feel but is comfortable enough to wear all day.

  • SKIMS Black Lingerie

    Skims black lingerie

    SKIMS Black Lingerie Set

    Sizes available: 32A-44G, XXS-4XL

    Colours available: Black, Pink

    Shipping: £10 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £75

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Skims' black lingerie set has comfortable and feminine unlined cups made from a smooth Stretch Satin fabric, as well as supportive underwiring. It's decorated with subtle romantic details like a tonal lace trim, a dainty rosette, and sweet scalloped edging.

  • Pour Moi Black Lingerie

    Pour Moi black lingerie

    Pour Moi Black Satin Luxe and Lace Body

    Sizes available: 32B-38G

    Colours available: Black

    Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60

    Returns: Free within 30 days

    Pour Moi's black body mixes satin, lace and mesh. With its waist-defining belt, body-contouring panels and lightly padded cups, the cut is designed to be so flattering. Not just for the bedroom, you could even wear it out with jeans or a satin mini skirt this Valentine's Day.

