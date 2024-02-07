The sexiest black lingerie to shop now: From Boux Avenue to Agent Provocateur & more

Sexy underwear comes in a whole array of colours, from Valentine’s red to bridal white - but really, is there anything sexier (and more practical!) than black lingerie?
Black lingerie is basically the timeless LBD of your intimates collection, and it turns out LBL (little black lingerie, of course) is considered the sexiest choice in the UK.
It was voted top in a recent YouGov survey by lingerie specialists Boux Avenue, with 31% of UK adults aged 18-45 choosing black as the sexiest colour. It's also the most popular shade for the brand, with a black lingerie set sold every two minutes, pipping red lingerie to the number one spot.
If you’re shopping for black lingerie right now, you're not alone. Searches have increased by 10% in the last week alone. So we’re here to make your search easier! We’ve created a sultry edit of the sexiest black lingerie sets, with both luxury looks and high street options. From classic silk and lace to mesh and sheer fabrics, we're sure you'll find something you love.
How we chose the best black lingerie
- Trusted brands: We've only included our favourite lingerie brands. Everything in this edit is either a bestseller or has been worn and loved by us.
- Variety: We know everyone has different tastes, so you'll find a variety of styles, from cut-out sets to bodysuits.
- Price: We've included something suitable for every budget, from pieces priced at £30 to £120.
Boux Avenue Yonina Set
Sizes available: 30B-38G, XS-3XL
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £3.95 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £40
Returns: Free within 28 days
Boux Avenue's beautiful Yonina set features delicate floral lace and eyelash edging. Choose from a thong or briefs and add the matching suspenders with cut-out detail for the full set this Valentine's Day.
Ann Summers Sexy Lace Planet Body
Sizes available: UK 8-24
Colours available: Black, White, Red, Aqua
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £40
Returns: Free within 28 days
This Ann Summers body is flattering on all figures, featuring both removable padding for added lift for smaller busts, and underwired cups to provide support. Panels of sexy semi-sheer lace and mesh run down the body and with its cut-out detail and thong, there's minimal back coverage.
Lounge Tyra Intimates Set
Sizes available: 30A-40G, XS-3XL
Colours available: Black, Sapphire Blue
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
This delicate black lingerie set is from Lounge's new Valentine's collection. It features floral embroidery with lurex detail, stretch mesh and tactile satin fabric - gorgeous.
Rosie Silk & Lace Lingerie Set
Sizes available: 30A-44E, UK 6-28
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £3.99 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 35 days
Part of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's bestselling M&S lingerie collection, this set is the perfect mix of style and comfort. With shimmering silk and French-designed lace, it has a glamorous vintage feel but is comfortable enough to wear all day.
Agent Provocateur Saylor Lingerie Set
Sizes available: XS-XXL
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £7 Standard Delivery
Returns: Free within 28 days
Like your lingerie to be a little sheer? You'll love the luxe Saylor set by Agent Provocateur. Made from soft, sheer tulle, it has a scalloped wave-shaped trim in wet-look embroidery and fluttering ribbons.
SKIMS Black Lingerie Set
Sizes available: 32A-44G, XXS-4XL
Colours available: Black, Pink
Shipping: £10 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £75
Returns: Free within 30 days
Skims' black lingerie set has comfortable and feminine unlined cups made from a smooth Stretch Satin fabric, as well as supportive underwiring. It's decorated with subtle romantic details like a tonal lace trim, a dainty rosette, and sweet scalloped edging.
Pour Moi Black Satin Luxe and Lace Body
Sizes available: 32B-38G
Colours available: Black
Shipping: £4 Standard Delivery or free for orders over £60
Returns: Free within 30 days
Pour Moi's black body mixes satin, lace and mesh. With its waist-defining belt, body-contouring panels and lightly padded cups, the cut is designed to be so flattering. Not just for the bedroom, you could even wear it out with jeans or a satin mini skirt this Valentine's Day.