The sexiest black lingerie to shop now: From Boux Avenue to Agent Provocateur & more

Sexy underwear comes in a whole array of colours, from Valentine’s red to bridal white - but really, is there anything sexier (and more practical!) than black lingerie?

Black lingerie is basically the timeless LBD of your intimates collection, and it turns out LBL (little black lingerie, of course) is considered the sexiest choice in the UK.

It was voted top in a recent YouGov survey by lingerie specialists Boux Avenue, with 31% of UK adults aged 18-45 choosing black as the sexiest colour. It's also the most popular shade for the brand, with a black lingerie set sold every two minutes, pipping red lingerie to the number one spot.

If you’re shopping for black lingerie right now, you're not alone. Searches have increased by 10% in the last week alone. So we’re here to make your search easier! We’ve created a sultry edit of the sexiest black lingerie sets, with both luxury looks and high street options. From classic silk and lace to mesh and sheer fabrics, we're sure you'll find something you love.

The best black lingerie at a glance The trending set: Boux Avenue Yonina Set, from £38 $55

Boux Avenue Yonina Set, from The body: Ann Summers Sexy Lace Planet Body, £35 $48

Ann Summers Sexy Lace Planet Body, The bestselling set: M&S Rosie Silk & Lace Lingerie Set, from £29.50 $52.99

M&S Rosie Silk & Lace Lingerie Set, from The most inclusive set: SKIMS , from £64 $64

SKIMS , from The designer set: Agent Provocateur Saylor Lingerie Set, from £120 $155

How we chose the best black lingerie