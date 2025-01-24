Kim Kardashian models new Skims Valentine's collection - and wait until you see the PJs

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and with that comes an influx of pink sexy lingerie and couples' photo shoots. Skims always celebrates the annual holiday with a special collection and this year it might be better than ever.

The brand has enlisted K-Pop singer Rosé to model the chic new collection, but founder Kim Kardashian couldn't resist trying on some of the pieces for her Instagram stories. Check out some of her posts below...

© Instagram

"How cute are these little shorts," Kim said as stood in front of the mirror taking videos to share with her 258 million Instagram followers. "I'm not the sweetheart little girly type but then I try it on and ok, this is so comfy. This is what I'm going to wear to bed tonight."

The collection is now available via the SKIMS website (if you're in the UK check out the UK Valentine's Shop!), offering a whole host of goodies, from sexy lingerie sets to an even hotter 'after dark' collection.

And talking of which, Kim modelled the velvet and lace cropped corset, priced at $74 / £74. "Super cute! The little corset top, so cute," she said in the Instagram story.

© Instagram Kim showed off the new vintage-inspired corset which includes peek-a-boo lace trim along the scoop neck

Prices range from $18 for a dipped front thong to $120 for a sleep set and go up higher if you opt for silk. I'm a huge fan of the Skims Sleep Set and couldn't resist the new pink pair, though I did deliberate over the heart print pair as well. Just look at how cute they are. I predict they'll be a big hit for Galentines Day, which is the day before Valentine's Day, just FYI. They also make a great Valentine's Day gift.

What's so special about the Skims Valentine's PJs?

Well, I'm obsessed with a pair I've bought in the past, so much so that I've since gifted pairs to various family members. My favourite pair has to be the Skims Sleep Set and the reviews speak for themselves.

"These are the best pjs I've ever purchased. A little more on the pricey side but totally worth it girls. Love the material and the quality is amazing. Will be purchasing again from skims," said one. While another wrote: "OMG!! These Pajamas are the BEST on the planet… I ordered another pair right away! I accidentally ordered a size quite a lot bigger than my actual size (US - UK size guide confusion) but I just love this beautiful item….. so soft and flexible."

Skims was founded in June 2019 and was recently valued at $4 billion. It all started with shapewear before branching out into loungewear, swimwear, and most recently, menswear.