Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks unreal in £26 M&S bodysuit - and now I have to have one

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is one of Marks & Spencer's longest running collaborators - her first lingerie collection dropped back in 2012 - and she's still bringing us the goods.

The supermodel's M&S lingerie is so popular, it's estimated one in 50 women in the UK wear her bras, and if you're yet to try them I can confirm they're comfortable, sexy, and super flattering.

Rosie has also released loungewear and shapewear collections, and on Wednesday she took to Instagram to share a video celebrating the launch of her new "favourite ever" bodysuit.

The mum-of-two looked unreal in the fitted one piece, which features an ultra high leg, square neckline, delicate straps and lace detail.

Rosie shared a mirror selfie in the M&S bodysuit

"So this is our bodysuit for the season that is in stores and online now," she said into what looks like her bedroom mirror. "I'm a massive fan, this is probably my favourite bodysuit we've ever done and that would be because the leg is so high. I'm always a big fan of a high leg, I find it to be really flattering and elongating for the leg, but also brings the waist in."

"You can see at the leg detail here we have the french-designed lace, the rose gold branded logo tag, and the fabric is this ribbed brushed cotton," she added. "It's got a bit of stretch and a built-in bra so you're still going to get the support you need when you're lounging at home. I'd wear this piece with some sweats, some jogging pants or leggings, and throw on a cashmere sweater as well."

Whether I'm working from home or having a Friday night in, I've been looking for something that's super comfy and makes me feel amazing, so Rosie's bodysuit went straight in my basket. Available in UK sizes 6-22, it's made from a soft cotton fabric and costs just £26.

