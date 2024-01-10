Best winter bedding sets, duvet covers & electric blankets to keep cosy this winter

I love pulling out my winter bedding every year for cosy nights at home, but with temperatures continuing to drop, finding warm homeware to keep heating costs down feels more important than ever.
From Sherpa fleece duvet covers to warm electric blankets, there are plenty of bedding options around right now that will not only make evenings in more comfortable, but they are cost-effective for saving money on electricity, too.
I've searched high and low for the best winter bedding on the market right now, and to save you from endless scrolling, I've handpicked the best options from M&S, John Lewis, Amazon and more.
What is the best bedding for keeping warm?
One of the most popular warm bedding options is teddy fleece material, and it's easy to see why. It's super soft and is the ultimate cosy material for snuggling up with. If you're prone to going to bed cold and waking up hot, brushed cotton is a great bedding option, as it's cool to the touch but keeps in the heat.
How I chose the best winter bedding
- Variety: I've picked out a range of homeware pieces that will keep you warm at home this winter, from fitted sheets to duvets, cover sets and heated blankets.
- Price: Nobody wants to spend hundreds of pounds on seasonal bedding, which is why everything in this list is less than £100, with plenty of items costing less than £20.
- Cost efficient: All of the products in the list will help shoppers to keep their heating costs down, whether that's through the cosy layered designs or by costing less to run than central heating.
John Lewis Warm Cotton Duvet Cover
Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King
Colours: Green, Red, Blue, Dove, White
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
John Lewis has plenty of winter bedding to level up your home in the cold weather, and the Brushed Duvet Cover looks as good as it feels. Made from 100% cotton, the cosy bedding has been lightly brushed after weaving to give extra warmth and a velvet touch feel. It's available in six shades to complement your bedroom decor, and you can shop the matching pillowcases separately.
M&S Brushed Cotton Bedding Set
Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King
Colours: Biscuit, Charcoal, Grey Marl, Silver Grey, White, Midnight Navy, Chambray
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 35 days
Marks & Spencer warm bedding isn't just for winter, as its thermal qualities work to protect against both heat loss and heat gain, making it an amazing year-round essential. It's made from pure brushed cotton for a luxurious feel, and the set comes with one pillowcase for single bedding and two pillowcases for double, king and super-king sets.
Dunelm Cord Sherpa Stripe Duvet Cover Set
Sizes: Single, Double, King
Colours: Biscuit, Grey, Blue, Navy, Natural
Shipping: £3.95 or free with £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Dunelm's cord bedding set is made with a soft sherpa reverse that will make winter evenings extra snuggly. The textured cord stripe design will warm up the appearance of any bedroom, while the charcoal colourway will complement most home decor. The duvet cover comes with two matching pillowcases for a complete look.
Amazon Teddy Fleece Duvet Set
Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King
Colours: 17 colours
Shipping: £3.97 for standard delivery
Looking for the ultimate cosy bedding? Amazon's teddy fleece set is the one. It comes with a fitted sheet, a duvet cover and two matching pillowcases (one pillowcase for single options), all made from soft sherpa materials.
Silentnight Teddy Fleece Duvet Set
Sizes: Single, Double, King
Colours: Navy, Silver, Charcoal, Blush
Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 30 days
Silentnight is a go-to for comfortable bedding, and the brand's teddy fleece sets are currently on sale at Wayfair. Described online as feeling like a "warm hug", the soft duvet cover features a luxurious pile texture that will make snuggling up in bed even better.
The Range 13.5-Tog Duvet
Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King
Shipping: £3.95 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 14 days
If you really want to level up your sleep in the cold weather, switch out your current duvet during the winter and replace it with an extra warm addition. The Range's 13.5 Tog Duvet is designed specifically for cold nights, featuring a thick inner feel and a feather-down alternative that offers warmth and comfort, while maintaining its shape for longlasting use.
Dunelm Teddy Fitted Sheet
Sizes: Single, Double, King, Super King
Colours: 25 colours
Shipping: £3.95 or free with £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Dunelm's teddy fitted sheet will complete your warm bed set-up, and paired with a sherpa fleece duvet cover, you will sandwiched in for the snuggliest sleep. Made with super soft teddy fleece, the sheet has stretchy corners for seamlessly fitting on your mattress – and it's available in pink, cream, blue, grey and more.
Dreamland Heated Sherpa Underblanket
Sizes: Single, Double, King
Shipping: Free standard delivery
Returns: Three-year guarantee
Costing as little as 5p to run, electric blankets have become a popular choice during the winter for those who want to stay cosy at home without cranking up the heating. Lakeland's Scandi Sherpa Underblanket is designed specifically for use in bed, covering the whole mattress for ultimate warmth. It heats up in just five minutes and is double-sided, with one side offering soft sherpa, while the other has smooth polyester for a lighter feel. The smart technology cools the blanket down as you warm up, and you can adjust the temperature settings manually too, with six options to choose from including auto shut-off.