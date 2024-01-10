Best winter bedding sets, duvet covers & electric blankets to keep cosy this winter

I love pulling out my winter bedding every year for cosy nights at home, but with temperatures continuing to drop, finding warm homeware to keep heating costs down feels more important than ever.

From Sherpa fleece duvet covers to warm electric blankets, there are plenty of bedding options around right now that will not only make evenings in more comfortable, but they are cost-effective for saving money on electricity, too.

I've searched high and low for the best winter bedding on the market right now, and to save you from endless scrolling, I've handpicked the best options from M&S, John Lewis, Amazon and more.

What is the best bedding for keeping warm?

One of the most popular warm bedding options is teddy fleece material, and it's easy to see why. It's super soft and is the ultimate cosy material for snuggling up with. If you're prone to going to bed cold and waking up hot, brushed cotton is a great bedding option, as it's cool to the touch but keeps in the heat.

How I chose the best winter bedding

Variety: I've picked out a range of homeware pieces that will keep you warm at home this winter, from fitted sheets to duvets, cover sets and heated blankets.

I've picked out a range of homeware pieces that will keep you warm at home this winter, from fitted sheets to duvets, cover sets and heated blankets. Price: Nobody wants to spend hundreds of pounds on seasonal bedding, which is why everything in this list is less than £100, with plenty of items costing less than £20.

Nobody wants to spend hundreds of pounds on seasonal bedding, which is why everything in this list is less than £100, with plenty of items costing less than £20. Cost efficient: All of the products in the list will help shoppers to keep their heating costs down, whether that's through the cosy layered designs or by costing less to run than central heating.