The best anti-chafing shorts for women, plus the pairs with top reviews

The best anti-chafing shorts for women, plus the pairs that get rave reviews
Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Summer is peeking its way through lately, and as well as getting your wardrobe and style ready for high summer, it's the perfect time to think about your summer lingerie too - namely, anti-chafing shorts.

If you summer from chafing thighs, either in the heat or generally, a pair of shorts to stop chafing will be your lifesaver. Specifically designed to combat the effects of chafing, and the discomfort that it can cause, the best anti-chafing shorts offer a welcome relief from your thighs touching and causing friction.

Usually made with breathable fabric like mesh, or fabrics designed to remove moisture and pull it away from the body, anti-chafe shorts are longer than normal underwear, obviously to cover the parts of your body that chafe.

Anti-chafing shorts are something of a triple threat. Not only are they anti-rub, but anti-chafe shorts act as shapewear too. Usually with a compression fit, they can smooth and streamline your figure, all while making you feel cooler. 

And if you're a keen runner, anti-chafe shorts for running are probably already part of your running kit but if not, there's plenty of pairs for you to save your thighs when on a run this summer.

Many women swear by anti-chafe shorts as a comfier underwear in summer, and we've found plenty of pairs to help you beat the thigh rub.

How I chose the best anti-chafing shorts for women

  • Design: From moisture-wick materials to antimicrobial technology, I've picked the anti-chafe shorts with one purpose - to help you feel more comfortable, and your thighs pain-free.
  • Reviews: While I haven't tried all of the shorts on in this edit, I've read the reviews meticulously to show you the pairs that aren't only labelled as antig-chafe, but that actually are as specified by real-life shoppers.
  • Price: From £7, you'll find anti-chafe shorts to suit all budgets within this listing.

Marks & Spencer Anti-Chafe Shorts 2pk

M&S Anti-chafe shorts

The Details

  • No VPL
  • Light control
  • Cool Comfort Technology
  • Seven shades available

This 2-pack of anti-chafe shorts from M&S is one of their current bestsellers. Designed to be flexible, with a wide waistband, they have added stretch and a touch of cotton to not only eliminate chafing, but static too.

Amazon Anti-Chafing Shorts 3pk

Amazon Anti-Chafing Shorts 3pk

The Details

  • Seamless
  • Lightweight
  • Smooth feel
  • Nylon and Spandex mix
  • 3pk
  • Six colourways available

Head to Amazon for a budget-friendly three pack of anti-chafe shorts, with over 7,500 positive reviews - shoppers can't get enough of them!

Many reviews include glowing reports of them being "super comfortable" and "smoothing" as well as that all important anti-chafing element.

New Look 80 Denier Anti-Chafing Shorts

New Look 80 Denier Anti-Chafing Shorts

The Details

  • 80 Denier 
  • High waist
  • Thigh length
  • Tight, stretch fabric

Created in an 80 denier tight-like material, these super lightweight anti-chafe shorts are thigh length, and have a high waist for added comfort.

ASOS DESIGN Anti-Chafing Shorts

ASOS DESIGN Anti-Chafing Shorts

The Details

  • High-rise
  • Bodycon Fit
  • Elasticated Waist
  • Available in small to large

ASOS has created the ideal, bargain friendly pair of anti-chafe shorts in sizes small to large. With an elasticated waist, they're a comfy fit and the lightweight fabric is ideal for summer, or wearing under dresses and floaty skirts.

Sloggi Women's Basic+ Long Brief Shorts

Sloggi Women's Basic+ Long Brief Shorts

The Details

  • Soft seams
  • Cotton / elastane mix
  • Three colours available

Sloggi are renowned in the underwear world and their simple anti-chafe shorts are dubbed comfortable, lightweight and great at stopping chafing by customers.

MAGISCULPT Ella Lace Black Firm Control Anti Chafing Thighshaper Shorts

Magisculpt shorts

The Details

  • Firming technology
  • Designed to sculpt bum, thighs and hips
  • Lace hem

As well as providing relief from thigh rub, these MAGISCULPT shorts are firming wonders, designed to hold in and smooth the legs, bottom and hips.

Step One Bamboo Body Shorts

Step One Bamboo Body Shorts, White

The Details

  • UtraGlyde friction-resistant inner-leg panels
  • Soft viscose fabric from bamboo
  • Breathable

These shorts benefit from UtraGlyde friction-resistant inner-leg panels to prevent chafe and leg ride-up, along with a high waistband and are said to feel super soft.

They're made from a bamboo-derived viscose, to make them ultra cooling and anti-sweat.


Kiprun Women's Running Tight Shorts

Kiprun Women's Running Tight Shorts

The Details

  • Body-shaping
  • Two hidden pockets
  • Anti-moisture fabric

Made for fitness fans, these shorts are made from a breathable fabric to keep you dry during your workouts or runs. Also has two hidden pockets for you to keep your valuables while training.

