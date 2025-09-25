Helen Skelton is an autumn vixen in skintight jeans

Helen Skelton never fails when it comes to her sartorial portfolio, whatever the season. But now the leaves are turning, we are delighted to see that the former Strictly Come Dancing star's wardrobe is transitioning into her ultra-chic autumn wardrobe, and denim is on the agenda.

Sharing a glimpse of what's on the cards for the new season, Helen posted a series of stunning photos on her Instagram account, one of which saw her slip into a pair of fabulously figure-hugging jeans. She paired the light wash jeans with a black cropped waistcoat and cosy grey knitted cardigan.

Captioning the post, she penned: " Knitwear season…. You know your age when going out involves a cardigan. @busbyandfox (gifted). You know the temperature has dropped when you swap your vest for a knitted one. @wyselondon jeans @marksandspencer boots @asralondon. You know your time pressured when a shirt is merely a collar [wink emoji] red jumper @nobodyschild @shirtcompanylondon jeans @marksandspencer @annabelkermanstylist. You know you hate ironing when jumper dresses are your go to @alexandrayoungfashionstylist You know you love a top when you wear it with EVERYTHING @busbyandfox (gifted)."

The autumn lookbook went down a treat with friends and ans of the star who took to the comments section to share their delight: "Effortlessly beautiful," one follower penned. A second added: "Helen you look like a sunflower on a great day! You are blooming lovely to see." Meanwhile, a third penned: "No matter how you dress, that lovely smile always shines through showing your beautiful soul."

Stylish mother of three

When Helen isn't gracing Instagram with her stylish outfits, she is out adventuring with her brood of three, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. Her youngest, daughter Elsie, is the image of her TV star mum as seen in a recent photo from one of their latest outings.

© Instagram Helen's daughter is her mirror image

Taking to Instagram, the Countryfile star showed off videos of the family enjoying the great outdoors, playing in streams in the Cumbrian countryside. In one clip, the mother-of-three was also seen carrying Elsie, three, on her shoulders as they walked through a field filled with cows - and they could be twins.



