Helen Skelton is having the ultimate 'hot girl summer' as she embraces single life at 42

Helen Skelton has been enjoying the summer break with her children, although the star is still on our screens thanks to shows like Coastal Adventures.

With the star visiting numerous beaches around the UK for both her job and for some relaxation with her three kids, the star has wowed us with her signature looks. Whether it's a low-slung top, a fiery red dress or an all-denim ensemble, Helen has been gracing our social media feeds with her divine sense of style.

HELLO! has gathered the best examples of the 42-year-old enjoying her 'hot girl summer'…

1/ 5 © Instagram At the beach Helen's latest summery outing saw her on the beach with her daughter Elsie. While the youngster was all bundled up in a towel, the mum-of-three was rocking a gorgeous green tank top, which she wore underneath a wetsuit. Other photos in the carousel showed that the star had opted for a low-slung top, which also lacked a back.



2/ 5 Red-hot dress Helen made sure to turn heads earlier this month as she rocked a gorgeous red dress to host the UK Proms. The star truly embodied 'hot girl summer' not just with her outfit, but also with the chance to party at the proms.





3/ 5 © Instagram Denim delight The mum-of-three treated her brood to a festival trip in late July, and she stole the show with her gorgeous outfit. Helen opted for an all-denim look, including a pair of impossibly short shorts with a matching jacket. Sublime!



4/ 5 © Instagram Beach babe As she explores the coastline, Helen has been donning the most magical outfits. Back in July, the star wowed in a striped skirt and a white top as she flashed a smile.

