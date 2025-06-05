Helen Skelton is 'glowing' in must-have M&S lace-up top

Helen Skelton proved that high street fashion can look elevated on Wednesday as the Morning Live presenter took to social media to share the latest additions to her wardrobe.

The beloved BBC presenter, 41, revealed that she had gone on a shopping spree in her local M&S near her home in Carlisle, securing some fabulous summer pieces, including a lace-up navy top.

Alongside her black shift dress with bows on the shoulders, Helen debuted the blouse with a pair of dark-wash Bermuda shorts and brown leather sandals. Fans were quick to react to her fabulous looks. "You’re glowing Helen," wrote one follower, while another added: "Gorgeous and classy."

© Instagram Helen styled the lace-up top with classic denim shorts

In a later shot, she dressed up her navy blouse, swapping her denim for a floaty maxi skirt with a bohemian feel.

© Instagram Helen wore her lace-up top two ways

"Thank you to the ladies in the Carlisle @marksandspencer who distracted my gang from wrestling mannequins while I tried to find “appropriate” length shorts hours before boarding a plane with 30 people…. Some of whom I hardly knew (until now), Helen penned, referencing the three children Ernie, 10, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three, she shares with ex-husband Richie Myler, whom she took on a recent group holiday to Spain.

© Instagram Helen teamed her shift dress with wedges and a Chloe bucket bag

"Even got a bikini that is water slide proof. Promised them I would post. All bought and paid for everything apart from the yellow is this season and yes the last pic is in a service station."

Helen's holiday outfits

Helen also rocked a cropped top. The stylish top, which Helen wore as she posed on an outing to a sports stadium, featured spaghetti straps and a structured fit. It was paired with a low-rise midi skirt in the same floral fabric for a put-together look.

© Instagram Helen rocked a yellow two-piece set

Accessorising her look, the former Countryfile host layered gold bracelets to match her chain necklace and wore sunglasses on her head.

Helen's red carpet glamour

Taking the Royal Festival Hall, Helen made a glamorous appearance at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards in May.

© Getty The Morning Live stars put on a stylish display at the BAFTA Television Awards

Posing on the red carpet alongside her Morning Live co-stars Chris van Tulleken, Gethin Jones, Michelle Ackerley, and Kimberley Walsh, Helen wowed in a Filiarmi gown featuring a white bodice and black slinky skirt.

The star – who started out as a host of Blue Peter in 2008 – elevated her look with a pair of statement gold earrings and a bangle with EdBlad, and a pearlescent clutch bag by Casadei.

"Lucky to work with some absolute legends. Pulling it out of the bag day in day out. Week in, week out," she penned afterwards.

© Getty Sporty Helen completed the TCS London Marathon 2025 in April

The look was a far cry from the sports bra and running shorts Helen – who is known for her love of a challenge – wore as she completed the TCS London Marathon in April.