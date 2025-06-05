Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Helen Skelton is 'glowing' in must-have M&S lace-up top
Helen Skelton smiling in orange top© Shutterstock

The Morning Live star showed off the best high street pieces in her wardrobe

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Helen Skelton proved that high street fashion can look elevated on Wednesday as the Morning Live presenter took to social media to share the latest additions to her wardrobe.

The beloved BBC presenter, 41, revealed that she had gone on a shopping spree in her local M&S near her home in Carlisle, securing some fabulous summer pieces, including a lace-up navy top.

Alongside her black shift dress with bows on the shoulders, Helen debuted the blouse with a pair of dark-wash Bermuda shorts and brown leather sandals. Fans were quick to react to her fabulous looks. "You’re glowing Helen," wrote one follower, while another added: "Gorgeous and classy."

Helen in navy lace-up top with classic denim shorts outside© Instagram
Helen styled the lace-up top with classic denim shorts

In a later shot, she dressed up her navy blouse, swapping her denim for a floaty maxi skirt with a bohemian feel. 

Helen in navy top and blue skirt outside© Instagram
Helen wore her lace-up top two ways

"Thank you to the ladies in the Carlisle @marksandspencer who distracted my gang from wrestling mannequins while I tried to find “appropriate” length shorts hours before boarding a plane with 30 people…. Some of whom I hardly knew (until now), Helen penned, referencing the three children Ernie, 10, Louis, eight, and Elsie, three, she shares with ex-husband Richie Myler, whom she took on a recent group holiday to Spain.

Helen outside in shift dress with wedges and a Chloe bucket bag© Instagram
Helen teamed her shift dress with wedges and a Chloe bucket bag

"Even got a bikini that is water slide proof. Promised them I would post. All bought and paid for everything apart from the yellow is this season and yes the last pic is in a service station."

Helen's holiday outfits

Helen also rocked a cropped top. The stylish top, which Helen wore as she posed on an outing to a sports stadium, featured spaghetti straps and a structured fit. It was paired with a low-rise midi skirt in the same floral fabric for a put-together look. 

Helen in sports stadium in a yellow two-piece set© Instagram
Helen rocked a yellow two-piece set

Accessorising her look, the former Countryfile host layered gold bracelets to match her chain necklace and wore sunglasses on her head.

Helen's red carpet glamour

Taking the Royal Festival Hall, Helen made a glamorous appearance at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards in May.

Chris van Tulleken, Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton, Michelle Ackerley and Kimberley Walsh on red carpet© Getty
The Morning Live stars put on a stylish display at the BAFTA Television Awards

Posing on the red carpet alongside her Morning Live co-stars Chris van Tulleken, Gethin Jones, Michelle Ackerley, and Kimberley Walsh, Helen wowed in a Filiarmi gown featuring a white bodice and black slinky skirt. 

View post on Instagram
 

The star – who started out as a host of Blue Peter in 2008 – elevated her look with a pair of statement gold earrings and a bangle with EdBlad, and a pearlescent clutch bag by Casadei. 

"Lucky to work with some absolute legends. Pulling it out of the bag day in day out. Week in, week out," she penned afterwards.

Helen in sportswear holding gold medal© Getty
Sporty Helen completed the TCS London Marathon 2025 in April

DISCOVER: Helen Skelton's sons take after their adventurous mother in new photos 

The look was a far cry from the sports bra and running shorts Helen – who is known for her love of a challenge – wore as she completed the TCS London Marathon in April.

