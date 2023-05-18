Helen Skelton's sultry summer dress has the chicest cut-outs

Helen Skelton is getting into the spirit of summer! Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a photo from her al-fresco lunch with friends. Putting on a radiant display as she made the most of the sunshine, Helen kept cool in a bubblegum pink midi dress complete with cut-outs at the waist.

© Instagram Helen enjoyed lunch in the sunshine with friends

Accessorised to perfection, the Countryfile presenter completed her ensemble with white slip-on sandals and tinted aviator sunglasses. Giving us serious hair envy, Helen also rocked the most beautiful bouncy curls.

Teasing a mysterious new project, she captioned the snap: "Fun stuff coming @anotherplacehotels."

Set in 18 acres of Lake District National Park, the Another Place hotel that Helen visited boasts a private lake shore and views over Ullswater and the fells.

It's been an enjoyable week for the mum-of-two, who's spent the majority of her time exploring the Lake District. It's not the first time that she's visited the stunning area either; in a 2022 post, Helen stated that it's "home to many memories for me."

As fans of the presenter will know, Helen actually grew up in the village of Kirkby Thore, in Carlisle, Cumbria, which is a short drive from the Lake District national park and the Cumbrian Pennines. She attended a local school, before getting her BA degree in journalism from the Cumbria Institute of the Arts.

© Instagram Helen was pictured exploring Windermere on Monday

Posting a snapshot from her afternoon stroll around Windermere on Monday, Helen started the week in style by wearing a billowing cotton dress adorned with gorgeous floral sprigs and giant puffy sleeves.

Sharing a photo with her followers, Helen noted: "Pockets and pot plants. Life is better among Green stuff… #lakedistrict #windermere #spring #freshair #nationalpark dress @oliveandfrank."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "Nature has the most wonderful healing power. Just being able to breathe in the glorious fresh air and take in all the sounds that give the human being strength. Be proud of yourself Helen."

A second penned: "There's so much natural beauty in this picture," and a third added: "Love this pic!!! you look [incredible] and your dress is so cute."

© Instagram The star recently headed to the races in Chester

Helen's trip to Cumbria follows her recent appearance at the races in Chester. Stepping out for Ladies Day, the 39-year-old looked incredible in a white statement suit by Nadine Merabi. Costing a total of £605, Helen's tailored three-piece consisted of a pearl studded blazer, a cropped bra top, and sleek suit trousers.

In the accessories department, Helen added some extra sparkle with her gold chain choker necklace and coordinating chunky bracelet. And for a pop of colour, the blonde beauty glazed her nails with a fiery shade of red.

© Instagram Helen rocked a tailored suit by Nadine Merabi

Posting numerous photos of her outfit on Instagram, Helen wrote: "It's been a minute @chesterraces #ladiesday #chester #raceday #parade suit @nadinemerabi hat @alexandraharpermillinery jewellery @chlobojewellery."

Impressed by her look, one fan wrote: "Love love love this whole look on you," while a second chimed in: "Classy lady in every possible way!" A third remarked: "You look as beautiful as ever," and a fourth added: "Always perfect," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Karwai Tang Helen opted for the most stunning halterneck gown at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2022

© Getty The presenter loves to experiment with colour

© John Phillips Helen rocked an elegant bardot dress at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2017

© Getty Helen dazzles at the BAFTAs in 2012

© David M. Benett The TV star looked stunning in a metallic geometric dress in 2017

