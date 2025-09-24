Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp just schooled us on how to wear head-to-toe burgundy in your 50s
The stunning Naked singer and former Strictly Come Dancing superstar looked so chic in the 2025 autumnal total trend of the year

Louise Redknapp attends the Attitude Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on October 11, 2023 in London, England.© Getty

Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Louise Redknapp delighted her 854k Instagram followers with a super sleek snap of her wearing a gloriously autumnal outfit earlier this week, which included tights, a dress, a cardigan, high heel shoes, and a chic bag - all in this season's hottest shade, burgundy. The 50-year-old beauty looked dazzling in a professional snap for Peacocks, the high street fashion brand, with which the former Eternal singer has an ongoing partnership. Fans loved the seasonal look, with one follower writing: "Love these looks!" her pal, Denise Van Outen, quipped. Another fan added, "Those clothes were made for you. Stylish clothes for a very stylish woman. Just beautiful!" A third interjected: "Love the plum colour of the first photo, very autumnal style."

Sometimes, the idea of wearing a block colour in one hit can feel daunting. But Louise shows that it can be done; just go for tailored, unfussy pieces, for that timeless, classic look. Cranberry, burgundy, and wine tones are always fabulous to wear in the 'ber' months and capture the spirit of the season, with its distinctively warm, rich tones.

Also in her carousel of chic pictures, Louise was wearing a fabulous, oversized, tailored coat, which many consider to be a must-have when the weather gets colder. The style costs £55 and it comes in some impressive colours, from bubblegum pink to brown, grey, and even gunmetal with pinstripes. Fans loved this too, commenting in their droves on the design. "That pink coat," one Instagram follower wrote. Another added: "Gorgeous! That pink coat though…"

Louise's pink coat from Peacocks got a big thumbs up from fans, too
Louise's stylish life

Former Strictly star Louise has always had a penchant for fashion; she even had a style blog with her bestie Emma Thatcher back in the day. Reflecting on her clothing tastes, she previously told HELLO!: "I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again," she mused.

"As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road, I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do the school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

