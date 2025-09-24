Cat Deeley just wore the most flattering jeans you should be wearing in your mid-40s

Cat Deeley is the style queen on This Morning, and we love her fabulous daily outfits, which are always punchy, bold, and nod to fashion trends in her own, subtle way. The mother-of-two showcased this notion on Wednesday's show, stepping out in a glorious red cardigan by Sezanne, which she teamed with a pair of wide-legged jeans in classic black. With her trademark blonde hair teased into a lightly curled style and her makeup fresh and glowing, the 48-year-old brought the glam to the chilly autumn morning.

We couldn't help but notice how flattering Cat's jeans were. Shunning the skinny style, the dazzling star opted for the wide-leg variety, which is totally on trend right now and so chic. Stylist and fashion editor Julie Player told HELLO!: "I’m a firm believer in wearing whatever style of jeans you want, regardless of your age; however, there are certain cuts and finishes that are universally flattering," the wardrobe stylist explains.

Cat looked incredible in her stunning red top and wide jeans combo

Cat chose to wear her jeans in black, which Julie thinks is a great idea, adding: "Darker denim will always look smarter and more polished than lighter washes, and I’d avoid anything too distressed, leave the rips and holes for the younger generation (hugely bad for the environment too)."

© River Island Wide leg jeans are so flattering on all body shapes

Wide leg jeans are great for all women as they suit every body type, from apple to hourglass. Not only are they more comfortable than tighter styles, but they can balance the silhouette with the elongated leg, and the high waist nips the wearer in and gives a fabulous streamlined shape.

Cat's style

In an interview with The Guardian, Cat reveals her love of fashion started from a young age. "You begin to develop your style as a child. My mum let me wear whatever I wanted from a very young age, so long as I had an opinion about it. Sometimes it would be the colour or print, but my main factor was whether the skirt was spinnable enough."

Remarking on her own personal style, the former SMTV Live presenter added, " I don't stick to a particular look. I choose what to wear depending on how I feel and what I'm comfortable in. That's when you look your best."