Kelly Clarkson has the wow factor in skinny jeans as she references her 'stronger' era 

Kelly Clarkson ended the week on a high on Friday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, looking fantastic in a pair of skinny jeans teamed with a Nirvana T-shirt.

What's more, the star delighted fans by going on a nostalgic trip down memory lane at the start of the show, as she sang her 2011 hit, I Forgive You, during her popular Kelly-oke segment.

This was shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show Instagram page too, accompanied by the caption: "We are truly in our Stronger era."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly Clarkson in skinny jeans with guests Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren

The star has indeed been on her own positivity journey over the past few years, having undergone a lot of changes both professionally and personally. One of these have been her health kick, which has seen her drop several dress sizes, and even resulting in her wearing jeans - something she previously found challenging.

Back in 2023, the star made the confession during a conversation with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, who were on the show. The three women first addressed the subject of weight when the Today with Jenna & Friends host claimed she had a "chubby" stage growing up, and Kelly joked: "I've had many stages."

As the singer then asked if the twins were often dressed the same as kids, Jenna lamented she no longer fits in her sister's clothes, and Kelly in turn exclaimed: "I don't fit into mine!" She went on: "I love losing weight" – before Jenna interjected with: "Are you joking me?! You look amazing!"

Kelly then clarified: "No wait, I love losing weight, but here's the thing: jeans are so hard. I feel like jeans are so hard, when you have a butt…" "Do you want me to take you jeans shopping?" Jenna then offered, though Kelly confessed: "I don't want to go shopping," to which Jenna ultimately countered with: "Should I do what I do for Hoda [Kotb] and send you some jeans?" "Do you do that?!" Kelly exclaimed, amused, before adding: "I'm the worst. Jeans are so hard. Anyways… This is a first world problem."

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has an incredible sense of style

Since then, Kelly has been spotted in jeans on several occasions, proving she's feeling more confident than ever. The star has also been readjusting to living in a new city, having relocated to New York City from LA in 2023.

She was keen for a change of scenery following her high-profile divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and NBC couldn't have been more accommodating. It's not known how much longer Kelly will stay in NYC, as rumors have been circulating that she's keen to live back in Montana - where she has a ranch - and spend more time with her children. She's currently signed to her show until 2026, and viewers are hoping she will continue it afterwards, given its huge popularity.

© Getty Images Kelly has been hosting from NYC since 2023

She's won several Daytime Emmy Awards since it premiered in 2019. At the most recent Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2024, she expressed her gratitude for living in NYC and thanked NBC for helping her while accepting her award.

The American Idol winner said: "Thanks to NBC for believing in our show. …The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said 'Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here [in L.A.] anymore. I don't know if I can do this.' And they really wrapped their arms around us and they helped us move.

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Kelly Clarkson with her children Remi and River

"And the move has been so great for not just me and my family but our whole show. It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that. It is not unnoticed. I just want to say thank you for thinking of mental health as well as, you know, a product."