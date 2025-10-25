Twilight star raises questions in naked skirt – 17 years after the movie came out

If you're at all familiar with the folklore behind vampire stories, you'll know that the mythical creatures are immortal – meaning not only that they don't die, but they never age either. Their ageless visage is what prompted fans of Twilight star, Ashley Greene, to suggest that she not only played a vampire in the film franchise, but must be one in real life, as she looks identical now to how she did in the first film, which dropped way back in 2008. Now aged 38, the actress looks nearly the same as when she appeared on our screens as Alice Cullen, sister of Robert Pattinson's Edward.

© Instagram Ashley Greene's fans says she look the same as 17 years ago

In a carousel of beautiful photos of Ashley, one fan commented: "You still look the same as you did in Twilight, so clearly you're a vampire for real." Others were enamored with her outfit – and we can see why. Ashley wears an on-trend naked skirt, bedazzled with floral beads. The sheer shirt gives fans a glimpse at her Bridget Jones-style black underwear and works perfectly with her black corset top. She added a cropped black blazer to complete the look.

© Instagram Fans queried whether Ashley is a vampire in real life

Ashley isn't the first celebrity to embrace the trend for a naked dress. This year has seen everyone from Margot Robbie to Charli XCX give the sheer trend a whirl – this week even saw daring dresser Kim Kardashian don two naked dresses during a trip to London. Musing on where the trend for nudity arose, we asked HELLO! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor Tania Leslau for her take – and she said it goes way back.

© Instagram Ashley Greene's naked skirt was bedazzled with floral applique

"Nudity became more popular in the 1960s as part of a larger cultural shift driven by the sexual revolution, second-wave feminism, and the counterculture movement," Tania says. "As society began challenging conservative norms, nudity emerged as a symbol of liberation, freedom of expression, and protest against repression."

As for the modern day – and the celebrity obsession with naked dresses, she continues: "Many argue that nudity on the red carpet can help to reclaim the female body - which for so long has been objectified in the media. Kate Moss' iconic 90s sheer slip dress moment redefined nudity as something to be celebrated in fashion, rather than something to steer away from for risk of offending more conservative audiences."

© Getty Images Kate Moss was a pioneer of the naked dress in 1993

Ashely certainly looked sensational in her naked dress, with her fans praising her style, exclaiming that she "never misses" in the style stakes – no vampire pun intended.