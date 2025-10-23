Kristen Bell's sock boots have the quirkiest twist - and they're on sale

Kristen Bell is thick in the midst of a press tour for the new season of Nobody Wants This, and while we wait to devour the second series of the hit Netflix show, Kristen's been serving plenty of looks that her character Joanne would definitely want to copy - us too.

Kristen's latest look while in NYC was, dare I say it, one of her best. Styled by Nicole Chavez, the actress wore a fall-ready autumnal look that included a chic coat, sleek sunglasses and even convertible footwear - yes, you heard right. Kristen's on-trend chocolate brown boots have a hidden party trick...

Wearing a brown coat from Aya Muse's Pre-Fall 2025 collection, Kristen's stylist made sure her tailored look wasn't without its quirks, and that's where Kristen's boots come into play.

© Instagram Kristen Bell stepping out to promote Nobody Wants This in NYC wearing Vivaia's sock boots

Her chocolate brown overcoat was perfectly complemented by a pair of knitted boots from Vivaia in the same shade. And Kristen's boots aren't just any pair of heeled ankle boots; they come with detachable leg warmer-esque additions so they can switch from ankle boots to knee highs in a flash. Clever or what?

The boots, named the 'Rita', are handily a mid-heel height (4.5cm / 1.77inches) which is perfect for skipping around the city in. The mini square toe makes them comfortable for wider feet too, as does the knitted sock material of the boot itself. They come with a free pair of the legwarmers, to convert them to knee high boots, but you can buy extra pairs in varying shades on the website.

EXACT MATCH: Vivaia 2-in-1 Detachable Mid Heel Boots © Vivaia $239 at Vivaia £205 at Vivaia

What's even better, is that Kristen's boots are on sale. Reduced to $239, from $259, they have free shipping right now too. Plus, they come in half-sizes so you should find your best fit with ease.

Kristen's boots are an affordable iteration of the sock boot trend we saw on the fall runways. Designers including Givenchy, Totême and Jil Sander sent their models down the catwalks wearing the sock boot look, a trend that was big in the early 2000s. This time around, we're switching the sock boot and skinny jeans combo for sock boots worn with wide leg trousers, baggy jeans or long, silky skirts - it feels fresh, sleek and seasonally stylish.

If you want to lean into the sock boot trend, there's plenty of other options available. Boden's Stretch Knee High Boots have a chunkier heel, and tap into the equestrian look or Hush have a leather ankle boot version, in a deep brown/red with a more pointed toe.

© GC Images Lola Tung wearing the Vivaia Sneakerinas in NYC

The Nobody Wants This star isn't the only famous foot to wear Vivaia. Bella Hadid popularized the brand with their bestselling Sneakerinas, and Lola Tung and Charlie XCX have been spotted in them too - as has Julia Roberts, who wore the satin versions.

As for comfort levels? Shoppers have been quoted as calling the brand "the most comfortable" and "the only shoes that don't hurt my feet." Sign me up!