British beauties who absolutely nailed the 'naked dress' trend

The British supermodel Kate Moss stunned the nation in 1993 when she stepped out in her famously ultra-sheer dress by Liza Bruce at an Elite Model Agency party in London."When I went out, I didn't think it was that see-through. But, obviously, it was," she said recently, reflecting on the moment that unequivocally left its mark on the 90s zeitgeist. While the star's nearly-naked appearance may have been unintentional, the impact was mighty.

Since then, a long list of A-listers have embraced the 'naked dress' trend, one of the most recent being Margot Robbie, who made headlines last week after wearing a glittering Armani gown showing her thong as she promoted her new movie, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in London. Margot is just one of many starlets to follow in Kate Moss' footsteps. Join HELLO! as we take a look at the British A-listers who have almost bared all on the red carpet…

1/ 5 © Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Charli XCX Personifying all that is meant by her 'BRAT Summer' British popstar Charli XCX collected her five Brit Awards for her era-defining album earlier this year, wearing a daring black gown by Dilara Findikoglu, which she paired with a gauzy black veil. Addressing her daring number on stage while accepting one of her awards, she said: "I've heard that ITV were complaining about my nipples. I feel like we're in the era of 'free the nipple' though, right?"

2/ 5 © Getty Images Florence Pugh Marvel star Florence Pugh has been a long-standing advocate for freeing the nipple, but one particular occasion in 2024 saw the actress looking particularly ravishing. Stepping out at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Florence, 29, wore an impeccable sheer gown by Simone Rocha from her Haute Couture collection with Jean Paul Gaultier. Talking about her penchant for a see-through look, she previously told Vogue: "I've never been scared of what’s underneath the fabric. If I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?"

3/ 5 © Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Cara Delevigne The British model Cara Delevigne has always made her stance on nudity clear as a long-standing supporter of Free the Nipple, the International Feminist campaign that pushes for gender equality regarding body freedom. And the proof was in the puddling at the 2022 Met Gala when Cara was pictured on the iconic red steps, embracing the theme "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," honouring the "gilded age" dress code, Cara opted for a Dior suit, the jacket of which she slipped off, embracing a topless look, her torso spraypainted in gold. As well as embracing equality, the look was also about embracing her psoriasis, a condition which caused her to leave the modelling industry in 2015. "People would put on gloves and not want to touch me because they thought it was, like, leprosy or something," she previously told the Times.

4/ 5 © Lia Toby/Getty Images Emma Corrin Emma Corrin never fails to cause a stir with her eccentric sense of style, often opting for a bra-free ensemble on the red carpet. One exceptional gown she wore was to the London premiere of Nosferatu, where she joined her co-stars Lily Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson on the red carpet in London. The pale lemon-hued dress was a creation by Alexander McQueen."We wanted something that felt like a nod to the film in terms of ruffles and a sense of romanticism," Emma's stylist for the press tour, Harry Lambert, told Vogue.