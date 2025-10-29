Iman, 70, stuns fans in Valentino dress she first sported a decade ago

Iman is aging backwards. The 70-year-old supermodel attended the WWD Honors in New York on Tuesday, October 28 in a Valentino gown that looked all too familiar. Iman revealed to her 997,000 Instagram followers that she had worn the black sheer lace bodice gown with cascading ruffles once before. The supermodel wrote: "I first wore this dress in 2007, and I’m honored to wear it again in celebration of such a legacy!" Iman and fellow stars were out to celebrate Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti for their incredible work.

Iman added to her Instagram caption: "Congratulations to @realmrvalentino @giancarlogiammetti for @wwd John Fairchild Lifetime Achievement Award. What an extraordinary journey and legacy they had and still have with their Fondazione Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti. Auguri!" Fans of the 70-year-old gushed over her look. One person wrote: "Fabulous, you looked stunning then and stunning now." Another said: "So exceptionally beautiful and classy."

Iman posing with Anne Hathawy and Valentino Garavani

The last time Iman wore the Valentino gown was in 2007 when she was 52 years old. The only difference between her look 20 years ago and today was where she parted her hair. In 2007, she wore her hair with a side part, but last night she opted for a middle part. On the red carpet, Iman posed with Anne Hathaway and the night's honoree, Valentino.

© Instagram Iman re-wearing Valentino at the WWD Honors

In recent months, Iman has stepped out more and more. She was married to David Bowie for 23 years until his death in 2016 The "Starman" singer passed away at the age of 69 after his battle with liver cancer. And since then, Iman has rarely appeared at industry events. But just last week – making the WWD Honors her second public event in October – she attended the American Ballet Theater Fall Gala to honor ballerina Misty Copeland on her retirement.

© Instagram The model first wore the gown in 2007!

Iman met her late-husband in 1990 on a blind date. She told Elle Spain recently that her and David's love was "without a doubt" meant to be. Iman explained: "The first time I attended one of his concerts was in New York in 1976. I was invited backstage to say hello, but I didn't, and whenever he played there, I would always go see him, although I never got to meet him."

© Kevin Mazur Iman and David were together for 26 years

The supermodel befriended David's hairstylist before being set up on a blind date with him. She told Elle Spain: "He was my destiny. It just had to be." Iman and David had one daughter together. Alexandria "Lexi" Zahra Jones was born on August 15, 2000. When Lexi was growing up, she received many offers to model. But her mom stepped in.

© Instagram David was incredibly close with his daughter before he passed

"Every agency, every designer, called me to say: 'If [Lexi] wants to, we'd love for her to model for us.' I said: 'No, she doesn't.' I know why they wanted her to model," Iman told W Magazine in 2018. "It's because she is David Bowie’s daughter." Instead of being in front of the camera, Lexi started working as a photographer and fashion designer, selling artwork and clothing on her own website.