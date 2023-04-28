David Bowie's wife Iman, 67, shows off model figure in waist-cinching gown

Iman was every inch the supermodel as she attended The Prince's Trust Global Gala in New York on April 27. Posing alongside Vogue's Edward Enninful, the 67-year-old, who was married to David Bowie from 1992 until his death in 2016, wore a white ruched dress covered with a large polka dot print, with delicate spaghetti straps and a long train leading from the defined waist.

Her beauty look only added to the glamor, with her caramel-coloured hair twisted into Hollywood waves with buttery foundation, a sweeping of mascara on her eyelashes and bronzed cheekbones highlighting her striking features.

© Getty Iman modelled a black and white polka dot gown at The Prince's Trust Gala

Despite her established career in the fashion industry, becoming a muse for the likes of Yves Saint-Laurent Gianni Versace, Iman admitted that she didn't have an interest in fashion when she was growing up.

"I didn’t have a lot of self-esteem about how I looked," she told Harper's Bazaar. "In Somalia, I was called an average girl." Her foray into modelling came after her family fled to Kenya and she was spotted by the photographer Peter Beard at the University of Nairobi.

LOOK: Kate Beckinsale steals the show in see-through neon dress that will turn your head

© Getty Iman and David Bowie were married from 1992 to 2016

Although the Iman Cosmetics founder, who set up her company in 1994, is known for her youthful complexion she has also candidly opened up about societal pressures around ageing.

"I come from Africa, we celebrate getting older. A friend was telling me there’s been a rise in cosmetic surgery, all because [people] have been looking at themselves in Zoom meetings," she explained in an interview with Vogue.

WATCH: Iman shares rare video of secret property she shared with David Bowie

"This really is a mentality rooted in the West. For me, it has never been a problem," added the mother-of-two, who shares daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones with her late husband David and another daughter Zulekha from her marriage to Spencer Haywood.

David Bowie died aged 69 on January 10 2016 after an 18-month battle with liver cancer.

READ NEXT: Blake Lively showcases incredible post-baby body two months after welcoming fourth child

Read more HELLO! US stories here