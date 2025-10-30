Sabrina Carpenter debuts sparkling bodysuit, proving her concert looks just keep getting better

Sabrina Carpenter, pop's most glamorous new icon, kicked off her five-night residency in Madison Square Garden, unveiling a never-before-seen bodysuit. The shows come at the end of her year-long Short n' Sweet tour, where she has graced the stage in multiple continents to sold out crowds. Since its launch in September 2024, Sabrina has performed in over 70 shows where she has become known for her signature glittery bodysuit and babydoll dress. As the final shows fast approach one can only assume she is winding up for a big finale.

For her Madison Square Garden debut, Sabrina drew outfit inspiration from the city itself. The custom bodysuit was embellished with silver details that emulated the city's skyline, with the Empire State Building distinctly outlined. The look perfectly fit in with the rest of Sabrina's tour wardrobe, which emphasises glitz, glamour and sparkle.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG Sabrina Carpenter performs during her "Short n' Sweet" tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025.

Sabrina stayed true to herself and styled her hair in her signature bouncy blonde curls and kept her makeup neutral yet glamorous. She styled the outfit with minimal accessories (possibly a practical choice, considering all the dancing she does!) and completed the look with glittery silver heels.

Sabrina begins her shows on the Short n' Sweet tour by "undressing," she dons the stage in a towel, before dramatically pulling it away to reveal a sparkling bodysuit underneath. The moment has become a key part of the show and is highly anticipated by fans, who speculate for days prior which one of her many bodysuits she will wear. The gesture sets the tone for the performance, cheeky yet glamorous.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage September 30, 2024 in New York City.

2025 has been Sabrina's year for award show performances. In addition to her busy tour schedule, she's performed at the Brit Awards, MTV Music Awards and the 67th Grammy Awards. Each time keeping with her signature blonde curls and glitzy bodysuit.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Sabrina Carpenter during the 2025 Grammy Awards

Like her latest MSG performance, Sabrina perfectly understood the crowd during the 2025 Brit Awards where she performed in London. She sang alongside a King's Guard-inspired dance crew, whose choreography and tailored outfits were a not-so-subtle nod to the English royals.

© Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter onstage during The BRIT Awards 2025

A fan-favourite of Sabrina's bodysuits is her iconic yellow heart cut out that she wore at the Governors Ball music festival in 2024. Fans and critics alike have praised it as one of her most iconic looks. The bodysuit was one of the first that she debuted, little did fans know it would become her defining look.

© Getty Images Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival

With her Short n' Sweet tour coming to an end it is almost certain that Sabrina has cemented herself in pop culture history and that her iconic tour wardrobe has left a lasting mark, setting the bar high for concert fashion.