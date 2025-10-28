7 velvet dresses you'll want in your wardrobe this party season

Velvet is the undisputed fabric of the festive season. Rich, tactile, and quietly opulent, it carries an understated glamour, adding something special to your regular partywear pieces without being as in your face as a full sequin ensemble. Luxurious without being ostentatious, sumptuous yet supremely wearable, it's no wonder it reigns supreme for occasionwear in the autumn and winter months. Plush and super soft, velvet not only looks expensive, but it's also comfortable, which is a must for any plans involving partying into the early hours.

Royals wearing velvet dresses

© @Getty [L-R Meghan Markle, Princess Kate, Princess Diana]

Elegant and sophisticated, velvet has long been a royal favourite, gracing countless wardrobes and proving its enduring appeal. From the strapless black velvet gown the Princess of Wales wore at the Sun Military Awards in 2011 - a look that cemented Kate Middleton’s status as a modern style icon - to Princess Diana’s iconic midnight blue velvet gown by Victor Edelstein, famously worn while dancing with John Travolta at the White House in 1985, velvet has defined some of the most memorable royal fashion moments.

Meghan Markle brought a contemporary sense of glamour to the tradition in 2018, when she appeared at the British Fashion Awards in a sleek, one-shoulder Givenchy velvet gown while pregnant with Prince Archie.

Velvet editor's pick

© @holliebrotherton

The high street always turns its attention to velvet pieces in autumn/winter so I headed to & Other Stories on London's Oxford Street and instantly fell for this velvet shift dress. It feels and looks high quality, and it's so versatile. It's designed to be slightly oversized but it does run quite big (I'm usually a UK 8 and I'm pictured here wearing a 6). This means you can choose to wear it on its own or comfortably layer tops and blouses underneath. I'd finish the look with a pair of sling-back heels or knee-high boots.

The best velvet dresses to shop this season

& Other Stories V-Neck Velvet Mini Dress £87 at & Other Stories $129 at & Other Stories US Editor's Note: & Other Stories' mini dress has a slim-fit shift cut that's so flattering. Made from the softest velvet with a sleeveless A-line silhouette, it features a V-neckline and even has pockets. I love it styled as a layering piece this autumn. Style with: Alone or over an embroidered blouse with sling-back heels or knee-high boots.

Boden Tilda Velvet Midi Dress £89.25 at Boden $134.25 at Boden US Editor's Note: Velvet can look amazing in statement colours too. Case in point? This hot pink velvet midi dress from Boden. With its figure-skimming cut, ruched waistline, long sleeves, and slight stretch, it's super flattering. It also comes in black and emerald green, if you want to go slightly more subtle. Style with: A longline wool coat and platform heels.

Reiss Kass Velvet Sheer-Panel Cut-Out Midi Dress £180 at Reiss $310 at Reiss US Editor's Note: Royal favourite Reiss has dropped the Kass dress for autumn/winter 2025 and its sexy and sophisticated with its fitted cut and sheer panels. Made from plush velvet, it features long sleeves and gentle pleating at the shoulder, which creates a gentle drape effect. Style with: Gold jewellery and a faux fur coat.

Nadine Merabi Lydia Black Dress £375 at Nadine Merabi $535 at Nadine Merabi US Editor's Note: Nadine Merabi counts the likes of Molly-Mae and Michelle Keegan as fans and does the most stunning velvet pieces. This mini dress is made from sheer black velvet embroidered lace (the brand recommends wearing tonal underwear) and is the exact dress worn by Claudia Winkleman. Style with: Stiletto heels and a clutch.

Rixo Devina Silk-Velvet Gown £425 at Rixo $655 at Rixo US Editor's Note: Channel timeless Hollywood glamour this party season in Rixo’s red velvet dress. With its high neckline, low back, and subtle side slit, it strikes the perfect balance between sultry and sophistication, and the sumptuous red hue makes it perfect for festivities. Style with: Platform heels and a neck scarf.

M&S Velvet Mini Skater Dress £26 at M&S $57 at M&S US Editor's Note: A chic velvet mini dress for £26? This hasn't landed in stores yet and I predict it will sell out quickly. The ultimate party-season staple, just add knee-high boots or stilettos and you’ve got an effortlessly glam look in seconds. Style with: Statement earrings and stiletto heels or knee-high boots.