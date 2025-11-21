These 6 lingerie sets are totally worth your investment in the Ann Summers Black Friday sale

With Christmas fast approaching and a new year on the horizon, many of us women will be conjuring up plans to feel our best. From promises of an exercise regime once the clock strikes 12am on 1 January, to scouring the high street for the perfect party ensemble, there’s a lot on our agenda. But one department that often gets overlooked in our quest to feel brand new is lingerie.

Much like upgrading your skincare routine or investing in some new high thread count cotton bedding, a matching lingerie set has the power to make you feel like a woman reborn. And owing to the fact that it’s an everyday essential, it quickly proves its worth in cost per wear.

Iconic British lingerie brand Ann Summers is offering up to 50% off everything across its site for Black Friday

Perhaps the most iconic British lingerie brand is Ann Summers, which has occupied a place on most high streets across the country for decades. The first store opened in London’s Marble Arch in December 1971, and started gaining traction in the Eighties thanks to its incongruously sexy window displays.

And whether you prefer subtle, everyday seduction or seek a more provocative edge, Ann Summers caters to every mood. We’ve selected six lingerie sets from the Black Friday sale that are genuinely worth investing in.

How we chose our top lingerie sets in the Ann Summers Black Friday sale

Sexy support: Each lingerie set chosen offers actual structure and support, without compromising on chic (and in some cases, daring) design.

1/ 6 Endless Attraction Editor's note The cobalt blue Ciré embroidery on the Endless Attraction set is beautifully lustrous, and stands out against the sheer black mesh. The plunge bra has underwired cups that beautifully sculpt the cleavage for a subtle push-up effect and, of course, it looks oh-so-sultry with the matching thong, waspie and hold ups. Prices £38 £30.40 for bra

£30.40 for bra £15 £12 for thong

£12 for thong £26 £20.80 for waspie

£20.80 for waspie £15 £13.50 for hold ups SHOP NOW 2/ 6 The Icon Editor's note Want to look like an angel, but feel like a vixen? Meet Ann Summers' Icon set. The bra has a flattering balcony shape, underwired cups and wide adjustable straps, which guarantees support all-day long... no matter your cup size. Each piece is finished with sequin embellishment and gold detailing.

Prices £38 £34.20 for bra

£34.20 for bra £17 £15.30 for Brazilian

£15.30 for Brazilian £15 £13.50 for thong SHOP NOW 3/ 6 Shimmering Editor's note The Shimmering set is one to make you feel bold and beautiful. The plunging bra features vivid metallic yarn embroidery across the cup, with sequinned seam detailing. There's a statement thong or comfortable high waist knickers to choose from, as well as a suspender belt and hold ups in the same sultry hue. Prices £38 £30.40 for bra

£30.40 for bra £15 £12 for thong

£12 for thong £19 £15.20 for high waist Brazilian

£21 £16.80 for suspender belt

£16.80 for suspender belt £10 £9 for hold ups SHOP NOW 4/ 6 Faithful Editor's note Made from floral embroidered illusion tulle with picot trims and gold-toned hardware detail, this lingerie set is the only one you need for days when you fancy injecting some fun into your life. The best part? Every item in the set has been reduced by 50%. Prices £38 19 for bra

19 for bra £15 £7.50 for string thong

£7.50 for string thong £19 £9.50 for high-waisted Brazilian

£9.50 for high-waisted Brazilian £26 £13 for suspender belt SHOP NOW 5/ 6 Caged Rose Editor's note The Caged Rose set comes with chic rose embroidery, metallic yarn thread and gold hardware. The mesh bra (which has a fuller-bust option) has underwired, non-padded balcony cups, as well as boning for added structure. With matching thong and brazillian underwear options, as well as a suspender belt, you can mix-and-match to suit your mood.

Prices £38 £26.60 for bra

£26.60 for bra £15 £10.50 for string thong

£10.50 for string thong £17 £11.90 for Brazilian

£11.90 for Brazilian £21 £14.70 for suspender belt SHOP NOW 6/ 6 Sexy Lace Editor's note Ann Summers' Sexy Lace collection comes in an array of colours, but this green hue is my favourite for adding boldness to your everyday lingerie collection. Better yet, it's all made from lace that uses 50% recycled fibres and mesh that’s made from a minimum of 70% recycled yarns. Prices £16 £8 for bra

£8 for bra £8 £4 for Brazilian

£4 for Brazilian £10 £5 for high waist Brazilian SHOP NOW

